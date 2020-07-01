Quantcast
Connect with us

Toledo officials call for resignations after one-third of city council arrested on bribery charges

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, the Toledo Blade reported that Toledo City Council President Matt Cherry is calling for the resignations of his colleagues who have been arrested on federal charges.

“If I was one of them in their position, I would have [resigned] already,” Cherry said. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz agreed, saying, “Government relies on trust. Government relies on the consent of the governed, and when there has been a breach of public trust, and when the consent of the governed is gone, then good government can’t happen. It’s just that simple.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, Larry Sykes, and Gary Johnson are all charged in federal court with accepting bribes for official acts and extortion, according to criminal complaints filed Tuesday,” reported Kate Snyder. “Keith Mitchell, an attorney who is accused of funneling bribes to Ms. Harper, also faces bribery and extortion charges. Ms. Harper is charged as well with interstate communications with intent to extort.”

All four lawmakers — who together make up a third of the city council — have been released on bond, and are currently still able to act as lawmakers.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump aides are trying to decide if it’s a better to close down again — or just let people die

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's inner circle is battling over the decision to return the country to closed and caution or to simply let people die from the coronavirus.

CNN.com reported Wednesday evening that a debate is afoot in the White House about whether they should push forward with the reopening, regardless of the death toll. If the president's Fox interview Wednesday afternoon is any indication, he's opted for the latter approach, continuing to reopen and urge Americans that everything is fine, even if it isn't.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘His world is falling apart’: Art of the Deal coauthor warns Trump is ‘deteriorating rapidly’

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

On Wednesday, "The Art of the Deal" co-author Tony Schwartz warned that President Donald Trump is "deteriorating rapidly" under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic, civil rights protests, and collapsing poll numbers, and said that "his world is falling apart."

"The question is what happens when he just can't tolerate it anymore," tweeted Schwartz. "He's very close."

Imagine the stress Trump is experiencing. His world is falling apart. Limited as he already is, he's clearly deteriorating rapidly. The question is what happens when he just can't tolerate it anymore. He's very close.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Maryland lawmaker alleges labor union fired him for advocating police reform

Published

38 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported on the case of Gabriel Acevero, a Trinidadian-American state representative in Maryland who worked for a union local — and claims he was fired from the position over police reform.

"His union, Local 1994 of the United Food and Commercial Workers, represents thousands of Black and Latino workers in food services and at a variety of government agencies. It also includes a small portion of workers in law enforcement," reported Noam Scheiber. "In mid-June, Mr. Acevero filed a formal charge with the National Labor Relations Board accusing the union of illegally firing him because of his reform advocacy."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image