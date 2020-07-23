Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump administration admits it lied to justify banning New York from global travel program

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump’s administration has admitted that it lied about New York’s immigrant sanctuary policy to justify punitive actions against the state.

The false claims, which were repudiated by government lawyers in a new court filing, had been used for the basis of blocking New York from participating in the Global Entry program — a system that allows for expedited customs clearance for low-risk travelers re-entering the United States from overseas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Federal officials had insisted that New York was an outlier in placing restrictions on immigration authorities from gaining access to state Department of Motor Vehicles records. For that reason, they argued, New York was endangering national security and could not be trusted to participate in Global Entry and related travel programs,” reported Ed Shanahan. “But in their filing on Thursday, government lawyers acknowledged that several other states, Washington, D.C., and some U.S. territories also restricted access to motor vehicle information and had not been subject to such a ban.”

The administration has now reinstated New York residents’ access to Global Entry, stating in the court filing that the false claims “undermine a central argument” of the ban and that “The acting secretary of homeland security has decided to restore New York residents’ access to the Trusted Traveler Programs, effective immediately.”

The president has long attacked cities and states with “sanctuary” policies — a catch-all term for a variety of privacy rights protections for immigrants, including bans on local officers from asking for immigration papers, and limits on federal authorities’ access to information on immigration status of local prisoners absent a warrant.

His efforts to cut off funding to sanctuary jurisdictions have been rebuffed by federal courts, although some other anti-sanctuary policies, like giving preferential treatment to non-sanctuary jurisdictions for community policing grants, have been allowed to proceed.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump threatens to invade US cities with 60,000 DHS agents: ‘We’re going to all of the cities’

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to deploy tens of thousands of Department of Homeland Security agents into American cities.

"We're going to all of the cities, any of the cities, we're ready," Trump threatened.

"We'll put in 50,000, 60,000 people that really know what they're doing and they're strong, they're tough," Trump argued, despite the fact that the DHS agents deployed to Portland lacked proper training.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

ACLU wins restraining order against Trump’s DHS agents ‘terrorizing’ Portland

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday announced that they had won a restraining order against the Department of Homeland Security agents terrorizing protesters on the streets of Portland.

"A federal court just issued a restraining order on the federal agents in Portland, Oregon," the ACLU reported. "We said we would deploy the full firepower of the ACLU in this fight to save our democracy — and we meant it."

The ruling, which comes in a case brought by the [ACLU of Oregon], temporarily blocks federal agents from attacking or arresting journalists and legal observers at Portland protests," the ACLU explained.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

DHS threatens Netflix filmmakers to keep damning footage from airing before the election: report

Published

49 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that a pair of Netflix filmmakers shooting a behind-the-scenes documentary about President Donald Trump's immigration policy were threatened by federal officials, ordered to delete footage unflattering to Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers, and told to delay release of the documentary until after the 2020 election.

"In early 2017, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement prepared to carry out the hard-line agenda on which President Trump had campaigned, agency leaders jumped at the chance to let two filmmakers give a behind-the-scenes look at the process," reported Caitlin Dickerson. "But as the documentary neared completion in recent months, the administration fought mightily to keep it from being released until after the 2020 election. After granting rare access to parts of the country’s powerful immigration enforcement machinery that are usually invisible to the public, administration officials threatened legal action and sought to block parts of it from seeing the light of day."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image