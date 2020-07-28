Trump aides ‘frustrated’ with president’s reasons for refusing to honor John Lewis: AP reporter
Following reporting on attendees honoring the late Rep. John Lewis whose body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, MSNBC ” Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough queried Associated Press White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire about Donald Trump’s refusal to make an appearance and his reasoning.
According to Lemire, there was a big difference between what White House aides said in public and what they know to be the truth.
“I was on the White House lawn when we asked if the president was going to attend to pay his respects to the congressman lying in state at the Capitol, and he said no,” Lemire recalled. “That took aides by surprise because there had been discussions about the president going over there at some point today, they thought that might be something he would want to do. We should note that Vice President Pence, who served with Congressman Lewis in the house, did go over there yesterday. ”
“Did they provide any explanation why he is, in fact, doing something that no other president would do, Republican or Democrat alike?” Scarborough pressed. “Does he think going to see a civil rights hero, an American saint, does he think that would hurt him with white voters?”
“Publicly White House aides are saying it’s the president’s decision, privately there is some frustration,” the AP reporter replied. “They do feel that the president is too mindful of that, the signal he might be sending to white voters. And also it’s someone with whom he feuded before, we know how he holds grudges. We know that he did the same when Senator McCain died, he did not attend or pay his respects in any public way then either. He had to be convinced to put the flag at half-mast at the White House when Senator McCain died. For Congressman Lewis, it was put at half-mast but only half a day.”
‘You’re right,” he continued. “There’s a growing recognition among his advisers, that they’re going to lean into the cultural efforts, the preservations of the statues, confederate bases and the real push of law and order using federal troops in the cities, most notably Portland. It’s part of a piece, a signal to white and suburban voters, the same ones he’s trying to court there, we’ve seen out of the 1950s, a message to white families about black and brown families moving to the suburbs. To this point the polling has not suggested that’s working.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Lincoln Project mourns the lives and life moments robbed by ‘Trump’s virus’
The Lincoln Project issued a new ad lamenting the lives and memories lost to the coronavirus pandemic -- and laid the blame squarely at President Donald Trump's feet.
The anti-Trump conservative group mourned the "moments that make life worth living" that have been wiped away by extended shutdowns and fear of the virus, which the administration failed to stop -- unlike most other countries around the world.
"COVID has robbed America of so much," the ad says. "None of this had to happen. We have suffered needlessly because Trump is a fool, a liar and a failure. Most countries stopped it, Trump refused. It's Trump's virus now."
2020 Election
Republicans mystified by Trump’s refusal to do the one thing that will get him re-elected
President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is focusing their efforts, with fewer than 100 days before the election, on keeping his Republican base from cracking.
The strategy is confounding other Republicans, who don't understand why the president isn't working to expand his coalition and instead prioritizing his conservative base, reported The Daily Beast.
“The president has tremendous power in what to talk about, and he has kinda gotten off-track, in talking about what the media wants him to talk about,” said GOP operative Barry Bennett, who served as a senior Trump adviser in 2016. “He should be tweeting pictures of people going back to work … Let’s see some pictures of those people … The media is not going to help him tell the good news. He’s got to do it himself, and he should use his platform for that.”
2020 Election
Five takeaways from Bill Barr’s strident and fraudulent opening salvo to Congress
Attorney General Bill Barr is finally testifying before the House of Representatives after delaying for more than a year, and he’s opening with a bang.
Ahead of his Tuesday hearing, Politico published a copy of his opening statement. It’s mendacious, hypocritical, aggressive, and inflammatory. He’s not going to Congress to make friends or mollify his critics. He’s going to spit fire.
Here are 5 key takeaways from his testimony:
1. Despite being one of the most openly partisan attorneys general in recent history, Barr pledges to keep the Justice Department non-partisan.