Trump allies fear he’s blowing his best chance at re-election: report

According to Politico, President Donald Trump’s allies are fearful that if the president doesn’t come up with a national plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic, his odds for re-election are bleak.

“Trump’s political allies, alarmed by his sinking poll numbers, are warning that the president’s best chance to get reelected is to outline more detailed plans to conquer the coronavirus he keeps trying to wish away,” reported Anita Kumar. “They are advising him to offer people something concrete they can look to as the pandemic surges in dozens of states, eroding months of progress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He needs to talk about the future,” said Mitch McConnell adviser Scott Jennings said. “He needs to give people the plan that will return us to normalcy.” He added that the message needs to be “Make America Normal Again,” and “We can debate about how to talk about it, but certainly he needs to talk about it. When you ignore it, people are like, ‘Why are you ignoring it?’” Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich agreed, saying, “The message has to be about the path forward.”

However, while Trump promised at the first of his new series of coroanvirus press briefings that “We are in the process of developing a strategy that’s going to be very, very powerful,” he has shown no indication of staying on topic about the virus — something that his aides reportedly were afraid of.

“He demonized protesters. He crowed about mail-in voting fraud. He bragged — more than once — about the results of a cognitive test,” said the report. “Then this week, Trump made more public attempts to change his focus. He spoke of plans to protect nursing home residents. He discussed an agreement to purchase potential coronavirus vaccines. He backed away from strident demands for the next economic relief package being hashed out on Capitol Hill.”