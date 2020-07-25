Quantcast
Trump allies fear he’s blowing his best chance at re-election: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to Politico, President Donald Trump’s allies are fearful that if the president doesn’t come up with a national plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic, his odds for re-election are bleak.

“Trump’s political allies, alarmed by his sinking poll numbers, are warning that the president’s best chance to get reelected is to outline more detailed plans to conquer the coronavirus he keeps trying to wish away,” reported Anita Kumar. “They are advising him to offer people something concrete they can look to as the pandemic surges in dozens of states, eroding months of progress.”

“He needs to talk about the future,” said Mitch McConnell adviser Scott Jennings said. “He needs to give people the plan that will return us to normalcy.” He added that the message needs to be “Make America Normal Again,” and “We can debate about how to talk about it, but certainly he needs to talk about it. When you ignore it, people are like, ‘Why are you ignoring it?’” Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich agreed, saying, “The message has to be about the path forward.”

However, while Trump promised at the first of his new series of coroanvirus press briefings that “We are in the process of developing a strategy that’s going to be very, very powerful,” he has shown no indication of staying on topic about the virus — something that his aides reportedly were afraid of.

“He demonized protesters. He crowed about mail-in voting fraud. He bragged — more than once — about the results of a cognitive test,” said the report. “Then this week, Trump made more public attempts to change his focus. He spoke of plans to protect nursing home residents. He discussed an agreement to purchase potential coronavirus vaccines. He backed away from strident demands for the next economic relief package being hashed out on Capitol Hill.”


Oklahoma man arrested for lynching threat and racist rant aimed at Black employee

Published

1 min ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

According to KFOR News 4, William Welch, a man in Ponca City, Oklahoma, has been arrested after an altercation in Casey's General Store, a local convenience store, which started when an employee told him he couldn't use a refill cup due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I looked at my cashier because I saw the cup sitting there. I said remember we can’t have refill mugs because of COVID-19,” said the employee, Stacy Orange. “By then, he’s already telling me to F off.”

2020 Election

Rick Wilson: If Obama had done what Trump is doing we’d have ‘impeachment hearings 24/7’

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning with host Ali Velshi, GOP campaign consultant and co-founder of the Never-Trumper Lincoln Project, Rick  Wilson, claimed that, had former President Barack Obama attempted some of the recent stunts Donald Trump is doing now, then Republicans would be tripping over themselves to impeach him.

Addressing the president's deployment of federal law enforcement officers to battle with Black Lives Matter protester in the streets of America, Wilson called it nothing less than a "political prank" designed to prop up the president's collapsing re-election campaign.

Bill Barr must answer for illegal detention of Michael Cohen: Ex-prosecutor

Published

57 mins ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

On Saturday, writing for CNN, former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers said Attorney General William Barr owes Congress answers on the attempt to re-incarcerate President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

"The attempted suppression of Cohen's book is different from prior efforts because it uses (and abuses) DOJ's hammer of incarceration," wrote Rodgers. "[John] Bolton and Mary Trump have been sued in civil court, by the Trump Administration and President Trump's brother Robert, respectively, and those suits are pending. If the authors are found to be in violation of valid non-disclosure agreements, they could lose their book profits. But Cohen lost his freedom, at least until a federal judge intervened, because the department remanded him for refusing to give up his right to speak."

