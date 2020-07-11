Trump allies want Mike Flynn to hit the road and campaign with the president: report

On Saturday, Politico reported that allies of President Donald Trump want former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to hit the campaign trail with the president, believing him to be a hero in the eyes of the president’s supporters.
“Now, after a prolonged battle against what Trump’s biggest supporters see as a rigged judicial system staffed by Obama-era bureaucrats, Flynn’s status as a deep state-fighting warrior has only grown,” reported Anita Kumar and Gabby Orr. “And with Flynn on the verge of potentially having criminal charges dismissed altogether, Trump allies are pushing the campaign to give Flynn the ultimate comeback: hitting the campaign trail for the president, according to nine people inside or close to the Trump campaign.”
One such Trump ally is ex-House Speaker Newt Gingrich: “Great surrogate — lots of people would come to see him. He’s the perfect example of deep state victimization. Pretty powerful.”
Flynn faced prosecution for lying to federal investigators about his interactions with Russian officials. The DOJ under Attorney General William Barr moved to drop the charges, baselessly claiming prosecutorial misconduct, and a three-judge panel dominated by Republican appointees ordered District Judge Emmet Sullivan to dismiss the case. Sullivan has so far declined to do so, asking the case to be reheard en banc by the D.C. Circuit.
