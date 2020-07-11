Quantcast
Trump allies want Mike Flynn to hit the road and campaign with the president: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Saturday, Politico reported that allies of President Donald Trump want former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to hit the campaign trail with the president, believing him to be a hero in the eyes of the president’s supporters.

“Now, after a prolonged battle against what Trump’s biggest supporters see as a rigged judicial system staffed by Obama-era bureaucrats, Flynn’s status as a deep state-fighting warrior has only grown,” reported Anita Kumar and Gabby Orr. “And with Flynn on the verge of potentially having criminal charges dismissed altogether, Trump allies are pushing the campaign to give Flynn the ultimate comeback: hitting the campaign trail for the president, according to nine people inside or close to the Trump campaign.”

One such Trump ally is ex-House Speaker Newt Gingrich: “Great surrogate — lots of people would come to see him. He’s the perfect example of deep state victimization. Pretty powerful.”

Flynn faced prosecution for lying to federal investigators about his interactions with Russian officials. The DOJ under Attorney General William Barr moved to drop the charges, baselessly claiming prosecutorial misconduct, and a three-judge panel dominated by Republican appointees ordered District Judge Emmet Sullivan to dismiss the case. Sullivan has so far declined to do so, asking the case to be reheard en banc by the D.C. Circuit.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump campaign workers ducking wearing masks over fears of mockery: ‘You get made fun of’

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

According to Politico, Trump campaign officials at the re-election headquarters in Arlington, Virginia are too embarrassed to follow the president's own CDC guidelines about wearing masks and practicing physical distancing — because the president himself has done so much to politicize the coronavirus pandemic.

"The campaign’s headquarters — located on the 14th floor of an Arlington, Va., office building that shares space with multiple businesses — is normally packed with dozens of staffers, often sitting in close proximity to conduct phone calls and other urgent campaign business, said three people with knowledge of its operations," wrote Dan Diamond. "But the office was shut down for its first deep cleaning in weeks after a senior campaign official tested positive for the virus. The decision to conduct the cleaning came after two months of flouting the Trump administration’s own public health guidance: There are no face coverings or temporary barriers between desks at headquarters, and leaders have limited efforts to implement social distancing."

‘I think I made a mistake’: Patient who thought pandemic was a ‘hoax’ dies after going to ‘COVID party’

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

According to WOAI, a patient in San Antonio, Texas in their 30s has died after going to a "COVID party" — a gathering of people who intentionally expose themselves to coronavirus to see for themselves whether the virus is real.

Per Methodist Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jane Appleby, the patient's final words to the nurse were, "I think I made a mistake, I thought this was a hoax, but it’s not."

“It doesn’t discriminate and none of us are invincible,” warned Appleby. “I don’t want to be an alarmist and we’re just trying to share some real-world examples to help our community realize that this virus is very serious and can spread easily.”

2020 Election

Election experts warn of November disaster

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

After a presidential primary season plagued by long lines, confusion over mail-in voting and malfunctioning equipment, election experts are increasingly concerned about the resiliency of American democracy in the face of a global pandemic.

With four months until the presidential election, the litany of unresolved issues could block some voters from casting ballots and lead many citizens to distrust the outcome of one of the most pivotal races of their lifetimes.

There is widespread concern among voting activists, experts and elections officials that it will take further federal investment in local election systems, massive voter education campaigns and election administrators’ ingenuity to prevent a disaster come November.

