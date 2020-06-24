‘Ultra-Trumpy’ judge slammed by legal experts for ordering Flynn case thrown out

On Wednesday, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan to comply with the Justice Department and dismiss the charges against President Donald Trump’s ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. The 2-1 opinion was written by Judge Neomi Rao, an ultraconservative appointed by Trump to fill the seat vacated by Brett Kavanaugh.

Legal experts were quick to slam Rao’s ruling, noting its partisan undertones — and some urged the full D.C. Circuit to review her decision.

Ultra-Trumpy Trump Judge Neomi Rao—who else?—writes the 2–1 decision ordering the Flynn judge to dismiss the prosecution. She is really just the worst. https://t.co/aVMvjegqz1 — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 24, 2020

NeverTrump legal conservatives: "You can oppose Trump and still support Trump's judicial nominees because Leonard Leo selected the finest, most independent legal minds in the nation, who are sure to act as a check on the administration!" Neomi Rao: LOL SUCKERZZZZZ — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 24, 2020

Neomi Rao does not just say "sorry, this is what the law requires." She goes ALL IN on the Trump administration's theory of the case, condemning Judge Sullivan's "unprecedented intrusions on individual liberty" and chastising him for daring to "prob[e] the

government’s motives." — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 24, 2020

I don't see why the DC Circuit can't take this case en banc to reverse Rao, but I need a civil procedure person to tell me if there are different en banc rules for mandamus petitions. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 24, 2020

I would expect to see a move to en banc (have all active judges on the DC Circuit hear the case). This ruling sets a precedent that says even in cases of bad faith by DOJ, federal courts have no discretion to refuse a request to dismiss a prosecution. https://t.co/tTU4kAEDj2 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 24, 2020

This is an astonishing opinion — by Neomi Rao, a Trump judge who knows little about criminal law and procedure yet thinks the world of executive power. I fully expect the D.C. Circuit to step in and correct this mistake. And for the Supreme Court to then leave this case alone. https://t.co/XKPCorR2Nf — Cristian Farias (@cristianafarias) June 24, 2020

Neomi Rao of the DC Circuit, one of Trump's most committed and radical partisan agents in the judiciary, closed a dissent today with an absurd claim that we are "governed by injunction." https://t.co/Fvqly2fOua — Hank Lacey (@COScienceWriter) June 23, 2020

Astonishing barely begins to describe this travesty. En banc review seems mandatory. https://t.co/lclPkOPvtR — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) June 24, 2020