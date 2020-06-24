Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Ultra-Trumpy’ judge slammed by legal experts for ordering Flynn case thrown out

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Wednesday, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan to comply with the Justice Department and dismiss the charges against President Donald Trump’s ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. The 2-1 opinion was written by Judge Neomi Rao, an ultraconservative appointed by Trump to fill the seat vacated by Brett Kavanaugh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legal experts were quick to slam Rao’s ruling, noting its partisan undertones — and some urged the full D.C. Circuit to review her decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Real debasement’: Kayleigh McEnany slammed for message supporting Mike Flynn

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

It took President Donald Trump less than five minutes to applaud the 2-1 decision of the DC Court of Appeals, ordering a federal judge to grant the Dept. of Justice its motion to dismiss all charges against admitted liar Mike Flynn.

Less than an hour later, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted a message supporting Flynn.

That message is causing a great deal of upset and anger, especially as McEnany chose to include a U.S. flag icon next to the disgraced retired general's name.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr called to resign by vast majority of law professors at his alma mater

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Faculty members at the George Washington University Law School are calling on one of their most famous alumnus to resign.

Law and Crime News reports that 80 percent of GWU Law School law professors and deans this week signed a letter demanding Barr's resignation, as well as encouraging lawmakers to investigate and censure him.

The faculty members said in the letter that Barr has "undermined the rule of law, damaged public confidence that the law applies equally and fairly to all persons, and demonstrated contempt for basic constitutional rights."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Fight breaks out after restaurant manager calls woman the N-word to her face

Published

58 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

This Monday, Twitter and Reddit users shared a video showing a violent, racist incident outside a sushi restaurant in Seattle.

In the video, a person later identified as a general manager at Momiji calls a black woman the N-word, then gets into a physical fight with her and group of people before bystanders intervene. According to Eater Seattle, the incident took place in the area now known at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), "a community that formed during Seattle’s protests against police brutality and racial injustices."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image