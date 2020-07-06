Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-approved Fox News doc who just said ‘avoid crowds’ calls move to hold outdoor NH rally ‘great messaging’

Published

12 mins ago

on

Dr. Nicole Saphier was asked Monday morning if President Donald Trump’s just-announced campaign rally in New Hampshire on Saturday will be “safe” to attend.

She didn’t quite answer the question, but called the decision to move the re-election rally outdoors “great messaging.”

“It’s great messaging to be moving these rallies outdoors,” Dr. Saphier, who is not a virologist or immunologist, but a radiologist, told Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt. “Virus transmission is markedly decreased when you move outside.”

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump is a fan of the doctor.

“Great messaging, great idea, move outside, give out hand sanitizer, encourage mask-wearing if you can’t maintain 6 feet. That being said, Ainsley, New Hampshire is one of the lowest percent positive cases, and if you have a lot of people traveling there it is possible that they could be – that the interstate travel in itself may be promulgating some of the virus transmission and the spread.”

Saphier herself didn’t encourage mask-wearing, and didn’t mention masks again.

She concluded by urging people to “stay vigilant,’ and “pretend that you yourself have the virus, everyone around you does,” and asked attendees to “maintain social distancing and hand hygiene.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Studies prove mask-wearing is the greatest action people can take to prevent the spread of the virus when not alone.

Dr. Saphier clearly is not a fan of masks.

Just three days ago she shared her feelings about masks on Twitter, defiantly insisting, “I refuse to accept wearing a mask is the new normal; this is TEMPORARY.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In her typo-laden tweet she appeared to call wearing one “nonesense.”

But unlike her Fox News appearance, she did say clearly, “Avoid crowds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Saphier is the author of “Make America Healthy Again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump-approved Fox News doc who just said ‘avoid crowds’ calls move to hold outdoor NH rally ‘great messaging’

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Dr. Nicole Saphier was asked Monday morning if President Donald Trump's just-announced campaign rally in New Hampshire on Saturday will be "safe" to attend.

She didn't quite answer the question, but called the decision to move the re-election rally outdoors "great messaging."

"It's great messaging to be moving these rallies outdoors," Dr. Saphier, who is not a virologist or immunologist, but a radiologist, told Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt. "Virus transmission is markedly decreased when you move outside."

President Trump is a fan of the doctor.

Great job being done by Dr. Nicole Saphier on @FoxNews!

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is losing his grip on the GOP — and that leaves Bill Barr exposed: Legal expert

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr's tenure has been marked by political scandals and allegations of corruption, but one legal expert noticed another trend through his record.

The attorney general will later this month make only his second appearance before Congress, where the House Judiciary Committee will hear testimony from two federal prosecutors about Barr's interference in their cases for political purposes, reported Johnny Dwyer for The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘The swamp is alive and well’: Trump-connected lobbyists have raked in $10 billion in Covid-19 aid for corporate clients

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

In yet another sign that the "swamp is alive and well in Washington, D.C." despite President Donald Trump's repeated promises to drain it, consumer advocacy group Public Citizen released a new report Monday morning identifying at least 40 Trump-connected lobbyists who have raked in over $10 billion in federal Covid-19 relief for their corporate clients since the pandemic began.

The dozens of lobbyists with ties to Trump through his campaigns, his administration, and/or his transition team "collectively have represented at least 150 clients on Covid matters," Public Citizen notes in its new report titled "COVID Lobbying Palooza" (pdf). Those clients include such corporate behemoths as Pfizer, Comcast, McDonald's, MasterCard, and American Airlines.

Continue Reading
 
 