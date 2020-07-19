Trump attempting to block billions in new funding for Covid-19 testing: report
With coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths rising in states across the U.S., the Trump administration is reportedly attempting to block the inclusion of billions of dollars in new funding for Covid-19 testing and contact tracing in the next stimulus legislation.
The Washington Post, citing anonymous officials, reported late Saturday that the White House’s opposition to funding for coronavirus testing “has angered some GOP senators… and some lawmakers are trying to push back and ensure that the money stays in the bill.”
“One person involved in the talks said Senate Republicans were seeking to allocate $25 billion for states to conduct testing and contact tracing, but that certain administration officials want to zero out the testing and tracing money entirely,” the Post reported. The relief bill is being written in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) office and formal negotiations are expected to begin next week, when senators return from recess.
According to the Post, the administration is also aiming to “zero out $10 billion in new funding for the CDC in the upcoming bill” while simultaneously trying to include money for a new FBI building.
Bloomberg confirmed the Post‘s reporting on the administration’s opposition to new testing and contact tracing funds, citing an anonymous person familiar with the ongoing and fluid discussions.
“Trump officials want no money for Covid testing and tracing in next coronavirus bill,” tweeted economist and former Labor Secretary Robert Reich. “That should tell you all you need to know.”
Testing saves lives by detecting people who are infectious but don’t know it, and allowing them to self-isolate.
I try to avoid hyperbole but I can’t think what to call this other than attempted murder. https://t.co/fwaMkxxgUU
— Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) July 18, 2020
The White House’s attempt to block funds for coronavirus testing and tracing comes weeks after President Donald Trump said during a June 20 campaign rally that he ordered members of his administration to “slow the testing down,” falsely blaming the surge in Covid-19 cases on increased testing capacity. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal the previous day, the president said “testing is overrated” because it “makes us look bad.”
Public health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have repeatedly stressed that the United States cannot hope to contain the spread of Covid-19 and reopen safely without a nationwide testing and contact tracing system in place.
State and local leaders in recent days have alerted the federal government to severe test shortages and delays as the virus continues to spread, overwhelming already-strained healthcare systems. In an appearance on MSNBC Friday, Judge Barbara Canales of Nueces County, Texas said her county and state are “in desperate need” of additional medical and testing supplies.
“The need is so great,” said Canales. “I think we’ve lost complete control of contact tracing. There’s just too many positives a day.”
2020 Election
Trump’s attempt to scare white voters away from Joe Biden is blowing up in his face: NBC analyst
During an MSNBC panel discussion on Donald Trump's odds of winning re-election in November, NBC senior political analyst Jonathan Allen said the president's scare-mongering designed to frighten white suburban voters away from presumptive presidential opponent Joe Biden is having the reverse effect -- white voters are turning on the president.
Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, Allen laughed at the president's current ads and rhetoric which are supposed to make suburban moms fear a Biden presidency, adding that polling shows that they are not buying it.
2020 Election
Trump facing ‘significant challenges’ to remain in office as the coronavirus crushes his re-election hopes: report
According to a report from the Washington Post, based upon poll numbers released late Saturday night, Donald Trump's re-election chances continue to collapse due to voter dissatisfaction with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a new a Washington Post-ABC News poll, presumptive Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden leads the president by 55 percent to 40 percent among registered voters. In May Biden held a 10 point lead.
2020 Election
Portland police declare riot after police union building set on fire
According to a report from Politico, Portland police declared a riot in the early Sunday morning hours after a police union office was set on fire.
Portland, which has seen street protests for over 50 days is currently a battleground between protesters and now federal law officers who were dispatched to the city by the Donald Trump administration which has drawn criticism from Portland city officials.
According to Politico, the protests that have stemmed from outrage over the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, culminated in more street battles late Saturday night.