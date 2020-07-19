Trump battered by Portland mayor over federal law officers ramping up chaos in his city: ‘We want them to leave’
Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler hammered the Donald Trump administration for sending federal law enforcement officers into his city, saying their tactic of snatching people off the streets and hustling them into unmarked rental cars is creating more tension in a city already wracked by street protests.
Speaking with host Jake Tapper, Wheeler, a Democrat got right to the point.
“What they are doing is sharply escalating the situation. Their presence here is actually leading to more violence and more vandalism. And it’s not helping the situation at all. They’re not wanted here,” Wheeler told the host before adding, “In fact, we want them to leave.”
Asked if they were breaking the law, the mayor said absolutely.
“The tactics that the Trump administration are using on the streets of Portland are abhorrent,” Wheeler stated. “As far as I can see, this is completely unconstitutional.“
Chris Wallace deflates Trump’s boast he ‘aced’ a cognitive test in brutal fashion: ‘It’s not the hardest test’
Fox News host Chris Wallace batted aside Donald Trump's boast that he "aced" a cognitive test at Walter Reed hospital, telling the president that he took it too and "It's not the hardest test."
With the president challenging presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden to go down and take the test with him, the Fox News host pulled the president up and smiled as he pointed out there is little to be about for passing such a simple series of exercises.
"I took the [cognitive] test too, when I heard you passed it," Wallace said as a shot of the test scrolled on the screen for the viewers. "It's not the hardest test. It shows a picture and it says, 'what's that,' and it's an elephant."
‘Give a direct answer’: Chris Wallace grills Trump for suggesting he won’t accept election results
President Donald Trump suggested that he may not accept the results of the 2020 election because he's not a "good loser."
In an interview that aired on Sunday, Chris Wallace asked the president if he is a "good loser."
"I'm not a good loser," Trump replied. "I don't like to lose. I don't lose too often."
"So, are you gracious?" Wallace pressed.
"You don't know until you see, it depends," Trump insisted. "I think mail-in voting is going to rig the election."
"Are you suggesting that you might not accept the results of the election?" Wallace wondered.
"I have to see," Trump remarked.
Devastating new Lincoln Project ad contrasts Trump’s climate of racism with the dignity of John Lewis
In a new ad released Sunday morning by the Never-Trumper Lincoln Project, the quiet dignity of the late Rep. John Lewis is stunningly contrasted with the climate of racism that has been generated by the rhetoric of Donald Trump.
Sharing clips of the civil rights icon's lifelong battle for equality for African-Americans, that ad, called "Wake up!" urges voters to get to the polls in 2020 and follow in the spirit of Lewis and ensure his message lives on.
