Trump battered by Portland mayor over federal law officers ramping up chaos in his city: ‘We want them to leave’

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler hammered the Donald Trump administration for sending federal law enforcement officers into his city, saying their tactic of snatching people off the streets and hustling them into unmarked rental cars is creating more tension in a city already wracked by street protests.

Speaking with host Jake Tapper, Wheeler, a Democrat got right to the point.

“What they are doing is sharply escalating the situation. Their presence here is actually leading to more violence and more vandalism. And it’s not helping the situation at all. They’re not wanted here,” Wheeler told the host before adding, “In fact, we want them to leave.”

Asked if they were breaking the law, the mayor said absolutely.

“The tactics that the Trump administration are using on the streets of Portland are abhorrent,” Wheeler stated. “As far as I can see, this is completely unconstitutional.“

Watch below: