Trump blasted for ‘bringing us to the brink of a civil war’ with 4th of July speech: ‘Going full dictator’

The leader of the free world likened his political opponents to enemies of America during what was basically a campaign speech delivered at the White House on Saturday.

“American heros defeated the nazis, dethroned the fascists, toppled the communists, saved American values, upheld American principles and chased down the terrorists to the very ends of the earth,” Trump said. “We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing.”

Here’s some of what people were saying about his speech:

He is bringing us to the brink of a civil war. No where does it make sense to declare people of the opposing party the enemy, comparing them to terrorists. https://t.co/As9S1MWsBi — 💙 Koko 🥁 💙 (@Kokomothegreat) July 4, 2020

A president at the white house declaring war on people who don't like him. And it won't even be a blip on the news. https://t.co/VxoesZc4Sy — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) July 4, 2020

@realDonaldTrump going full dictator, ladies and gentlemen. His war is against Americans. Let me repeat that: Donald Trump wants war among Americans. https://t.co/IkiT8IKExv — Ed Kamen (@EdKamen) July 4, 2020

Is he fucking drunk? https://t.co/TGH6bQbMq8 — Hold My PomPoms Bitches (@Scattered211) July 4, 2020

This man wants to kill his own citizens. That's the loudest dog whistle I've ever heard. https://t.co/l8xFYUyL2Z — Ellie Fratelli (@squiddlecakes) July 4, 2020

Wow he's comparing us to Nazis and terrorists on the 4th of July 😱

I just cant anymore….he needs to be forcibly removed before his cult goes out and tries to kill us for him https://t.co/JvUFzSz4n7 — Smarie 🦋 (@ShawnRobb3) July 4, 2020

