Trump buried in scorn for trying to ban TikTok: ‘He doesn’t get how anything works’

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would be banning the Chinese social media platform TikTok in America.

“As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump reportedly told the traveling press corps aboard Air Force One.

Trump has been mocked on TikTok, as in this recent video by comedian Sarah Cooper that she posted to Twitter.

How to tick tack pic.twitter.com/1Mn8nk363f — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 31, 2020

The president was quickly ridiculed for his announcement. Here’s some of what people were saying.

I’d be more apt to believe Trump is really banning TikTok if he hadn’t said mere hours ago that he plans to sign a major health care plan on Sunday. He doesn’t get how anything works. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 1, 2020

The recent attacks by Facebook CEO are not to be ignored here since TikTok is its most potent competition. It’s an opportunist move by an egregiously opportunistic company deeply enmeshed with the current administration. But Facebook is conflicted out from buying it. — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) August 1, 2020

I do wonder if the apparent TikTok ban is at least In part fueled by the "TikTok teens messed with the Tulsa rally" narrative, which was as true as you wanted it to be. There are so many Chinese tech companies—some with hardware in American homes—who could do much more damage. https://t.co/xKlF2WzTry — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 1, 2020

Of course, as we fret over whether the president can, or will, ban social networking app TikTok, it's also worth pointing out that two weeks ago he told Chris Wallace, "We're signing a health care plan within two weeks, a full and complete health care plan." So. We'll see. https://t.co/D5toGtaXlY — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) August 1, 2020

If Trump cancels #TikTok and @sarahcpr, America and teens will rise up! — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 1, 2020

We have an historically bad medical crisis, an historically bad economic crisis, a massive policing crisis, and an election in less than 100 days, but Trump is thinking about… TikTok. https://t.co/iildUMA6Bh — Touré (@Toure) August 1, 2020

My 14-year-old just said the same thing…..Although those who bought the Apple phones may come to regret it! Walled garden, ya know…. https://t.co/79T8JSmQuL — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) August 1, 2020

i find it interesting how trump is more worried about banning tiktok than he is about black lives — larri (@larrayxo) August 1, 2020

Anyway TikTok is a shiny coin to distract us from the 155,000 dead and no plan, -33% GDP, Russia bounty and interfering, Epstein, postponing our election, gassing Americans in PDX, corruption, and so on. Send your one tweet and move back to what he doesn’t want us focused on. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) August 1, 2020

153,000+ people have died from #COVID19. One person dies from #COVID every 60 seconds. Millions of people are out of work.

Millions more are due to be evicted in a matter of hours. The Senate refuses to pass an aid package. But yes, let’s focus on what really matters: Tiktok. https://t.co/NkjN8VBXUG — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 1, 2020

since Trump routinely discusses sensitive information on an unsecured cellphone he refuses to give up, let’s stop pretending he’s worried about how secure TikTok is and be honest about why he wants to shut it down pic.twitter.com/uVW53f5m8Q — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 1, 2020

Whatever. He’s unlikely to do this because he can’t and even if courts let him it’s essentially unenforceable. He just… doesn’t want anybody to ever have a nice Friday night ever again. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 1, 2020

Trump is the most insecure president we’ve ever had on every level including pandering base name changes based on Twitter retweets! His team couldn’t get a clearance at a Sears closing. #NationalInsecurity — Chris Sampson (@TAPSTRIMEDIA) August 1, 2020

Nothing about Russian bounties on US soldiers, but TikTok – that’s where he draws the line. — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) August 1, 2020

2030 INT. History Class – Day -Was it the tariffs?

– No.

-Was it because he insisted on naming the virus the most insanely racist thing his tiny brain could cook up?

– Nope.

-Okay, if it wasn’t those things, then what started the Great War?

– Dude banned TikTok. — Blair Herter (@blairherter) August 1, 2020

Those damn millennials and their voting…Trump says he will ban TikTok through executive action as soon as Saturday https://t.co/o39VsOK21q — BRIAN EVANS (@becongress) August 1, 2020

when Trump bans TikTok, just make @sarahcpr the running mate — Taniel (@Taniel) August 1, 2020

This wasn’t made with TikTok 😂 https://t.co/0nwxsRzqWZ — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) August 1, 2020