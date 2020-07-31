Quantcast
Trump buried in scorn for trying to ban TikTok: 'He doesn't get how anything works'

1 min ago

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would be banning the Chinese social media platform TikTok in America.

“As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump reportedly told the traveling press corps aboard Air Force One.

Trump has been mocked on TikTok, as in this recent video by comedian Sarah Cooper that she posted to Twitter.

The president was quickly ridiculed for his announcement. Here’s some of what people were saying.

