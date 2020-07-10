Trump campaign delayed rally to avoid ’embarrassment’ — not because of New Hampshire’s weather: Ex-RNC head

President Donald Trump postponed his New Hampshire rally due to weather concerns, former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele thinks that’s a bogus excuse.
Saturday’s rally at a Portsmouth airport will be rescheduled for later after forecasts called for storms early in the day, with a 20 percent chance of rain by evening, but new reporting suggests the Trump campaign was concerned about attendance.
“Carol Lee and her team are reporting that some White House officials are saying, ‘We don’t need another Tulsa,'” said MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell.
Trump’s first rally since the coronavirus lockdowns eased drew only about 6,500 supporters to Oklahoma, and Steele said that was politically damaging to an already weak incumbent.
“It’s a different narrative when you’re, as you saw, in Tulsa and in Arizona, where the numbers were far shorter off the mark than what the president’s team had projected and was telling the public,” Steele said. “That kind of political embarrassment where polling numbers, just fresh out today are showing only 37 percent of the country supporting how the president is handling any of this, 33 percent of the American people supporting how the president is handling the racism.”
“You don’t need to compound that narrative with the visual of half empty halls,” he added. “So, this, to me, smacks more of a political withdrawal as opposed to one being called by the weather.”
President Donald Trump's planned rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed -- and one public official in the city says that holding it would have been an act of "biological warfare."
Appearing on CNN with host Kate Bolduan, Portsmouth Police Commissioner Stefany Shaheen outlined her concerns about having a large crowd of rowdy Trump supporters gathered into a tight space this weekend.
"I definitely took notice when you called the rally that is set for tomorrow as 'biological warfare,'" Bolduan said. "What is your biggest concern with the president holding a rally in your city tomorrow?"
Conservative white Christians have condemned racial injustice following the police killing of George Floyd, and pledged to fight systemic racism, but Black Christians remain wary.
Black Christians are bracing for a "whitelash," when White Christians get tired of hearing about race and get frustrated when Black pastors and congregants want to continue the dialogue, reported CNN.
"It is so detrimental to someone's faith when your experience, your reality, is squashed because it's not the other person's reality," said Christian author Trillia Newbell. "I have experienced that time and time again."
Barely days after at least two top universities announced they are suing him, President Donald Trump on Friday attacked America's universities and school systems and threatened to revoke their tax-exempt status.
Claiming they are engaging in "Radical Left Indoctrination," "Propaganda," and "Act[ing] Against Public Policy," Trump claimed he would order the Treasury Dept. to "re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status."
... and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated!