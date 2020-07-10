Trump campaign ‘frantically defending states’ he won in ’16 with massive ad buys as Biden surges past him: report
According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is being forced to spend massive amounts of dollars advertising in states he won in 2016 as the president falls farther and farther behind his presumptive Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden.
With a new ABC/Ipsos poll showing the president trailing in the polls on a host of topics, the Journal reports that Trump’s campaign is trying to shore up the president’s numbers in states he shouldn’t have to worry about including one where he has fallen behind Biden despite the former vice president and liberal PACs affiliated with him yet to run a general election ad.
According to the Journal, “Trump and the top super political-action committee backing him spent an estimated $31.5 million on broadcast TV ads nationally in June, while Mr. Biden’s campaign and the top super PAC backing him spent a combined $8.8 million,” with the conservative side spending a large portion of the money in normally GOP-friendly Arizona.
“The Phoenix TV market received the most advertising from the Trump campaign during that month, seeing roughly 1 in 15 spots aired nationwide,” the Journal reports. “Mr. Trump won Arizona by 3.5 percentage points in 2016, but Democrats are aggressively competing there in hopes of winning a state that hasn’t backed a Democrat for president since 1996.”
In the six hotbed states that could decide the election (Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) Biden leads in all of them and the president also has a problem in Ohio where he won by 8.1 points in 2016 and now a late-June Quinnipiac University survey shows Biden up by one point.
As the Journal notes, “So far, neither Mr. Biden’s campaign nor the top super PAC backing him, Priorities USA, has run general-election broadcast TV ads in Iowa, Georgia or Ohio.”
According to Biden spokesman T.J. Ducklo, the Democrat’s campaign has Trump’s operation back on its heels and playing defense instead of chasing after states he lost in 2016 in an effort to pad his Electoral College totals.
“Frantically defending states he comfortably won four years ago isn’t a sign of strength for Donald Trump, it’s the result of a campaign that is only speaking to its base, isn’t expanding their support and continues to hemorrhage votes,” Ducklo explained with Guy Cecil, chairman of Priorities USA adding, “They [the Republicans] are being forced to defend a lot more territory than Joe Biden will.”
2020 Election
‘Mad King Trump’ is ignoring the COVID-19 crisis and ‘a lot more Americans are going to die’: Paul Krugman
In an uncharacteristically blunt column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman declared President Trump "Mad King Donald" and said his refusal to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously will only lead to more needless deaths for at least the next six months.
Admitting that he feels like Americans, including himself, are trapped on the Titanic he described the president as "a madman who insists on steering straight for the iceberg" and those around him as being too fearful to take the wheel and avert disaster.
2020 Election
The walls are closing in on Trump as he faces a drubbing from the Supreme Court and his own family
Although the opinion section of the Washington Post has its share of liberals and progressives, it has also been a consistent source of right-wing Never Trump commentary that ranges from columnists Jennifer Rubin, Max Boot and Kathleen Parker to guest op-eds by attorney George Conway. This week, two of those conservatives cite recent examples of the walls closing in on President Donald Trump: Conway discusses the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Trump v. Vance and the arrival of Mary Trump’s tell-all book, while Rubin asserts that former Vice President Joe Biden is seizing the populist narrative from Trump.
2020 Election
Trump campaign ‘frantically defending states’ he won in ’16 with massive ad buys as Biden surges past him: report
According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump's re-election campaign is being forced to spend massive amounts of dollars advertising in states he won in 2016 as the president falls farther and farther behind his presumptive Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden.
With a new ABC/Ipsos poll showing the president trailing in the polls on a host of topics, the Journal reports that Trump's campaign is trying to shore up the president's numbers in states he shouldn't have to worry about including one where he has fallen behind Biden despite the former vice president and liberal PACs affiliated with him yet to run a general election ad.