Trump campaign workers ducking wearing masks over fears of mockery: ‘You get made fun of’

Published

1 min ago

on

According to Politico, Trump campaign officials at the re-election headquarters in Arlington, Virginia are too embarrassed to follow the president’s own CDC guidelines about wearing masks and practicing physical distancing — because the president himself has done so much to politicize the coronavirus pandemic.

“The campaign’s headquarters — located on the 14th floor of an Arlington, Va., office building that shares space with multiple businesses — is normally packed with dozens of staffers, often sitting in close proximity to conduct phone calls and other urgent campaign business, said three people with knowledge of its operations,” wrote Dan Diamond. “But the office was shut down for its first deep cleaning in weeks after a senior campaign official tested positive for the virus. The decision to conduct the cleaning came after two months of flouting the Trump administration’s own public health guidance: There are no face coverings or temporary barriers between desks at headquarters, and leaders have limited efforts to implement social distancing.”

One person at the headquarters told Politico, “You get made fun of, if you wear a mask. There’s social pressure not to do it.” Others have said that campaign staff are discouraged from even telling their colleagues if they were exposed to the virus because of the negative press attention surrounding the advance staffers in Tulsa, Oklahoma who tested positive ahead of Trump’s rally. Instead, these staff are encouraged to “quietly self-quarantine” while keeping it a secret.

Local officials have been furious about the public health hazard and called on Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam to crack down on them, but according to one source, “The governor’s office did not want to get bogged down in a political fight … They basically ducked a fight with the administration over this.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘I think I made a mistake’: Patient who thought pandemic was a ‘hoax’ dies after going to ‘COVID party’

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

According to WOAI, a patient in San Antonio, Texas in their 30s has died after going to a "COVID party" — a gathering of people who intentionally expose themselves to coronavirus to see for themselves whether the virus is real.

Per Methodist Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jane Appleby, the patient's final words to the nurse were, "I think I made a mistake, I thought this was a hoax, but it’s not."

“It doesn’t discriminate and none of us are invincible,” warned Appleby. “I don’t want to be an alarmist and we’re just trying to share some real-world examples to help our community realize that this virus is very serious and can spread easily.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Election experts warn of November disaster

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

After a presidential primary season plagued by long lines, confusion over mail-in voting and malfunctioning equipment, election experts are increasingly concerned about the resiliency of American democracy in the face of a global pandemic.

With four months until the presidential election, the litany of unresolved issues could block some voters from casting ballots and lead many citizens to distrust the outcome of one of the most pivotal races of their lifetimes.

There is widespread concern among voting activists, experts and elections officials that it will take further federal investment in local election systems, massive voter education campaigns and election administrators’ ingenuity to prevent a disaster come November.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republicans ‘sweating’ raising cash for Jacksonville convention as Charlotte committee withholds millions: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, the Republican National Committee has been forced to bring in a high-powered fundraiser to round up the money they need to put on the nominating convention for Donald Trump in Jacksonville, and senior Republicans are "sweating" they may not reach the cash goal they need.

One problem they are unexpectedly facing is that convention organizers in jilted Charlotte, North Carolina -- which saw their convention yanked away by Donald Trump because he was unhappy about restrictions placed by the state due to the coronavirus pandemic -- are refusing to turn over an unspent $7 million in funds they raised.

Continue Reading
 
 
