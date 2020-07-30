Trump sets off alarm bells with ‘dangerously authoritarian’ suggestion of election delay

President Donald Trump suggested delaying the election over concerns about the coronavirus — and social media users were alarmed.

The president, who’s falling behind Joe Biden in many of the states he needs to win, tweeted out baseless attacks against mail-in voting, and the floated the possibility of delaying the Nov. 3 election until voting could be done safely and in person.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Unsurprisingly, other Twitter users freaked out.

🚨 THE PRESIDENT IS TALKING ABOUT DELAYING THE ELECTION FOR NONSENSE REASONS 🚨 https://t.co/qiDGCG8NO7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2020

I don’t mean to alarm people but the sitting president of the United States, who is losing the election according to every poll out there, now wants to postpone the election. https://t.co/Es7Vtsr6PR — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) July 30, 2020

No president in American history has rejected an election before it happens. He should be immediately impeached and removed from office. And we shouldn’t by shy in saying this just because most of his party is his willing accomplice in this assault on our republic. — The Mysterious LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) July 30, 2020

“Delay the Election until…” says Trump. This is how democracy dies in the USA. Don’t let it happen. https://t.co/bUnjdGvWgr — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) July 30, 2020

TRUMP’S GOAL: DELAY the ELECTION It has been very obvious for some time that Trump was going to pull this stunt. He is out of control. Daily he is attempting to undermine the validity of mail-in voting & now he has flagged delaying the election. He is losing & he knows it. — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 30, 2020

I dunno I think it’s kind of bad that the president of the United States is openly floating delaying the election because the results are otherwise likely to be fraudulent. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) July 30, 2020

Translation: “Unless Biden wins by a landslide, I’ll find every reason I can to stay put the White House.” https://t.co/v2Djde187G — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) July 30, 2020

Kids can go to school, but we can’t vote? — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 30, 2020

Trump cannot delay the election, but here he is explicitly saying that he wants to do just that. https://t.co/xnnBTUwvaO — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) July 30, 2020

He’s beginning to gaslight the country so he can try and steal the election, knowing that he is likely going to lose in a landslide. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 30, 2020

Every GOP official should be put on the record on this today. Simple yes or no answer. “Should we delay the election?” Watch how many of them say, “What is Twitter?” “Donald Who?” “I haven’t seen the tweet.” “Ya ne govoryu po angliyski.” “I’m late for lunch.” — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 30, 2020

Constitutionally, the president cannot delay an election. So I’m sure several prominent conservative voices will rise up today and forcefully rebuke him for even suggesting it. Right…? — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) July 30, 2020

There’s certainly a short-term distraction element to this given today’s news of the sharp GDP drop. But when this news cycle is over, the president has still validated what had been derided as a conspiracy theory by his allies. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 30, 2020

I don’t often join protests, but I WILL PROTEST AN ELECTION DELAY. 100 years ago this year, my grandmother couldn’t vote. Try to take my vote away. TRY. — Sara Celi (@SaraGCeli) July 30, 2020

Biden said in April: “Mark my words: I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held.” https://t.co/l9hamLrzt2 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 30, 2020

Mail-in voting & no fault absentee voting are *the exact same thing.* This is like trying to scare people with the risks of dihydrogen monoxide because some won’t realize it’s water. (And even floating an election delay is a dangerously authoritarian act that must be condemned). https://t.co/s2eYPE0mCo — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 30, 2020

WARNING: There it is. The Trump Declaration of Treason. #WhyIHateTrump https://t.co/vH3zjnpbtR — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) July 30, 2020

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

Nope.

AND FUCK YOU. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) July 30, 2020