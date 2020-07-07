Quantcast
Trump doesn’t trust people because he knows that he is untrustworthy: former senator

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has released her book to the press Tuesday, revealing the psychological issues that the president faces, according to an actual psychologist who has examined him over the years. When speaking about the new information on MSNBC, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) noted that the book confirms assumptions armchair shrinks have made for the past four years.

“The fact is, Donald’s pathologies are so complex and his behaviors so often inexplicable that coming up with an accurate and comprehensive diagnosis would require a full battery of psychological and neurophysical tests that he’ll never sit for,” said Mary Trump.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace noted that many have been reluctant to say what has been clear for years. “That there’s something clearly pathological about the penchant for lying about the abusive behavior toward so many former staffers and cabinet secretaries. People like Jim Mattis who served the nation for decades. And here you have someone deep inside his own family, an explanation.”

McCaskill said that she could remember the first time she used the word “liar” to describe the president and how weird it was for her to use such a description for someone in that position.

“Typically, we try, even if we disagree with the president or we disagree with their characterization, to demonize someone with that label is a tough thing to do,” said McCaskill. “But it has become so easy because he’s such a liar. So, is this a big surprise that his niece says that cheating is a way of life for him? Is there any wonder that he’s so nervous about all of his financial records because I guarantee you they’re full of lies, and he depended on them to get loans and things that are illegal to do. So, he has an ethos of cheating and lying. That’s why he doesn’t trust anyone because he knows at his essence, he’s not trustworthy.”

See the full discussion below:

Trump seems to think Democrats want to keep schools closed to win an election

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump held a roundtable at the White House to address the need for children to return to school for their mental health, well-being and development.

While most agree it is best that children be in school, children live with adults, are taught by adults, served food in the cafeteria by adults and other people who are susceptible to catching COVID-19, being hospitalized and dying from the virus. As a result, there is a fear that reopening schools will turn children into superspreaders.

Trump alleged that the reason people oppose returning to school is more about him and his election.

Trump was twisted by his ‘sociopath’ father and his own sister thinks he’s a ‘clown’ — according to his niece

Published

43 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Donald Trump's niece describes the US president as a lying narcissist who was shaped by his domineering father, according to excerpts of her eagerly anticipated memoir carried in US media Tuesday.

Mary Trump's "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" is due out next week amid a legal battle to stop its publication, and is already a best-seller on Amazon.

In it, she accuses Trump of "hubris and willful ignorance" stretching back to his younger days, according to CNN, which has seen a copy.

She writes that Trump developed "twisted behaviors" and saw "cheating as a way of life," according to The New York Times.

‘Stop getting tested!’ Ohio GOP lawmaker claims COVID-19 tests are ‘dictatorship’ conspiracy

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Ohio state Rep. Nino Vitale (R) on Tuesday encouraged his constituents to "stop getting tested" for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Vitale suggested that the government is using COVID-19 tests to create a "dictatorship."

"Are you tired of living in a dictatorship yet?" Vitale asked. "This is what happens when people go crazy and get tested. STOP GETTING TESTED!"

"It is giving the government an excuse to claim something is happening that is not happening at the magnitude they say it is happening," he continued. "Have you noticed they never talk about deaths anymore, just cases? And they never talk about recoveries. They just keep adding to numbers they have been feeding us from over 3 months ago!"

