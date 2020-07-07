Trump doesn’t trust people because he knows that he is untrustworthy: former senator

President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has released her book to the press Tuesday, revealing the psychological issues that the president faces, according to an actual psychologist who has examined him over the years. When speaking about the new information on MSNBC, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) noted that the book confirms assumptions armchair shrinks have made for the past four years.

“The fact is, Donald’s pathologies are so complex and his behaviors so often inexplicable that coming up with an accurate and comprehensive diagnosis would require a full battery of psychological and neurophysical tests that he’ll never sit for,” said Mary Trump.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace noted that many have been reluctant to say what has been clear for years. “That there’s something clearly pathological about the penchant for lying about the abusive behavior toward so many former staffers and cabinet secretaries. People like Jim Mattis who served the nation for decades. And here you have someone deep inside his own family, an explanation.”

McCaskill said that she could remember the first time she used the word “liar” to describe the president and how weird it was for her to use such a description for someone in that position.

“Typically, we try, even if we disagree with the president or we disagree with their characterization, to demonize someone with that label is a tough thing to do,” said McCaskill. “But it has become so easy because he’s such a liar. So, is this a big surprise that his niece says that cheating is a way of life for him? Is there any wonder that he’s so nervous about all of his financial records because I guarantee you they’re full of lies, and he depended on them to get loans and things that are illegal to do. So, he has an ethos of cheating and lying. That’s why he doesn’t trust anyone because he knows at his essence, he’s not trustworthy.”

See the full discussion below: