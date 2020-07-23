Quantcast
Trump floating ‘racist theory’ to explain new COVID-19 outbreaks he helped cause: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

32 mins ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called out President Donald Trump for trotting out a new “racist theory” to explain the recent surge in coronavirus cases — especially in states run by Republican governors.

The president pushed for states to reopen their economies back in the spring, and GOP governors in Florida and Georgia were among the earliest and most aggressive, but Trump on Wednesday blamed the explosion of new cases there on Mexico and Black Lives Matter protests.

“He has a new theory of the case, at least, and it is a racist theory that the coronavirus spikes that are being caused because people blindly following his lead have been contemptuous of wearing masks, social distancing, of stay-at-home orders has caused the spread in their states,” the “Morning Joe” host said. “But he’s blaming black and brown people, blaming Black Lives Matter protests, when it’s interesting that New York City, the epicenter of the protests, the lowest [case totals] since March 18.”

“In New York City, where we saw protests nonstop, hospitalizations are the lowest since March 18,” he added. “Nine deaths, compare that to Florida and other states. So, of course, that’s one part of the lie, and the second part of the lie is so preposterous I’m surprised Stephen Miller could pass it on with a straight face, and that is that Ron DeSantis’ mistakes are the blame of Mexico. This is his new theory, this is his new caravan theory — let’s blame this not on my stupidity, Donald Trump’s stupidity, let’s not blame this on Ron DeSantis’ short-sightedness. Let’s not blame it on Brian Kemp’s anti-science, anti-medicine views. Let’s blame it on black and brown people.”

The coronavirus is keeping Texas prisoners who’ve been approved for parole behind bars

Published

31 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

Thousands of parole-approved prisoners remain locked up during the public health crisis. The coronavirus has delayed pre-release programs and kept people set to go home inside infected prisons.

Thousands of Texas prisoners are stuck in limbo during the public health disaster, approved for parole yet still sitting inside disease-prone lockups as the coronavirus rages across the state.

Many have been waiting six months or longer for release. During that time, Texas has seen more state prisoners die with the virus than any other state prison system in America.

The Trump campaign’s legal strategy includes suing a tiny TV station in northern Wisconsin

Published

38 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

This year, President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign filed defamation lawsuits against three of the country’s most prominent news outlets: The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN. Then it filed another suit against a somewhat lower-profile news organization: northern Wisconsin’s WJFW-TV, which serves the 134th-largest market in the country.

The Trump campaign sued the station over what it claims is a false and defamatory ad WJFW aired that showed Trump downplaying the threat of the coronavirus as a line tracking new COVID-19 infections ticks up and up on the screen.

Dozens of stations ran the ad. But the Trump campaign chose to sue just NBC-affiliate WJFW, which is owned by a relatively small company that only has two other local TV stations, both in Bangor, Maine. The campaign did not initially sue the political organization that produced the ad. That group later joined the case as a defendant.

