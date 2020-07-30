Trump floats delaying the 2020 election ‘until people can properly, securely and safely vote’
President Donald Trump on Thursday floated the idea of delaying the 2020 presidential election rather than allow people to vote by mail.
“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” the president wrote. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
The president at the moment is badly trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in election polls, due in large part to dissatisfaction with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which so far has killed more than 150,000 Americans in just five months.
Even if Trump wanted to delay the election, however, it’s not clear how he could do so without an act of Congress, as the current federal law mandates that the election be held on the first Tuesday after November 1st.
With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020
