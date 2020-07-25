Trump golfs with Brett Favre — as coronavirus deaths approach 150,000: report

President Donald Trump reportedly golfed on Saturday while on vacation at his Bedminster resort in New Jersey.

Deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere reportedly told Reuters correspondent Steve Holland that Trump was golfing with retired quarterback Brett Favre.

HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte has been closely tracking the amount of presidential time and taxpayer dollars devoted to Trump’s hobby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has now spent 262 days on a golf course he owns in his 1,283 days in office,” Dáte reported. “It is his 81st day at Bedminster.”

By Dáte’s calculations, taxpayers have now spent $139.8 million on Trump’s golf habit.

Trump’s latest round of golf occurred as coronavirus continues to devastate America, with total fatalities approaching 150,000.

GOLF UPDATE — 25 JULY 2020: Trump is back at his golf course in New Jersey. He has now spent 262 days on a golf course he owns in his 1,283 days in office. It is his 81st day at Bedminster. Taxpayer-paid golf tab rises to $139.8 million.https://t.co/2nZJqTDg1h — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

1,171 Coronavirus deaths were reported in the US on Friday. The 7-day average went up to 886 deaths per day. The 7-day average was 574 deaths per day one month ago. (It was 483 on July 4.) It was the fourth straight day over 1,000 deaths, the first time since May 20-23. pic.twitter.com/uOqGgHCGe6 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) July 25, 2020

President Trump and @BrettFavre on the golf course today. Photo via the White House pic.twitter.com/vPBeSGDL5G — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 25, 2020