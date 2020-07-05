Trump has one last line of defense before his approval ratings ‘collapse into the teens’: MSNBC guest
Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM JOY” with guest host Tiffany Cross, Vanity journalist Gabriel Sherman said Donald Trump’s chances of staying in office hinge on working with Fox News personalities and should the network turn on him — specifically as the coronavirus pandemic grows worse — he stands no chance of being re-elected.
Asked by host Cross if there is “any way to penetrate that layer of ignorance of the Fox News viewer or the Fox News anchor,” Sherman said that is the only thing that is keeping the president’s re-election hopes afloat.
“You know, what you pointed out is that Fox News is really the last line of defense that Donald Trump has,” Sherman explained. “Consistently Donald Trump’s approval ratings have been in the low 40s to low 30s. That is largely because that 30 percent core of supporters that are unmovable are the diehard Fox News viewer.”
“If Fox News did start reporting the truth and reporting on the carnage that this president has brought, you would see Donald Trump’s approval ratings collapse into the teens, I have no doubt about that,” he added. “The role of Fox News in this election, as far as Donald Trump is concerned, is to keep that base in line that he needs to win in November.”
Adding that the president is seeing his polls slipping,” Sherman revealed, “He is reaching out for campaign advice. As we saw over the weekend, clearly the advice from Fox News is to pivot hard to his nativist angry white base. That’s the role that Fox News is going to play from now through November.
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump is resorting to ‘apocalyptic language’ to salvage his re-election — but it’s not working: report
According to a report from the New York Times, Donald Trump's team believes the divisive language used by the president during his two July 4th weekend speeches is the key to his re-election despite polling that shows his harsh rhetoric is likely turning off voters he needs in November.
The report, by Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni, characterized Trump's language on Friday at Mt. Rushmore as "apocalyptic" and that is the tone some members of Trump's team think will be a winner since he can no longer run on the economy which has been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.
2020 Election
Trump campaign scrambling to stop the bleeding as his electoral map collapses: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's 2020 campaign officials fear they may have lost some of the key battleground states the president won in 2016 that propelled him to the Oval Office and are now setting their sights on trying to peel away a few other states that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won in order to salvage the election.
Having won the election in 2016 with a razor-thin win in the Electoral College while losing the popular vote by millions, Trump's campaign officials are looking at numbers that show him going down to defeat unless they can pull a rabbit out of a hat and grab a few states described as "Trump-adverse."
2020 Election
Trump FDA head cornered on CNN over presidential claim that ’99 percent of COVID cases are completely harmless’
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, fill-in host Dana Bash put FDA head Dr. Stephen Hahn on the hot seat as she confronted him with Donald Trump's claim on Saturday night that 99 percent of the COVID-19 cases are harmless, telling the administration official that it was a provable lie.
The CNN host cut right to the chase in her interview, asking about Tump's dismissive assertion that there is nothing for people to fear about getting the coronavirus.
Referring to the president's claim, Bash asked, "99 percent of coronavirus cases are, quote, 'completely harmless.' No health expert that we have found can back that up, can you?"