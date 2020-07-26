Trump health official cornered by CNN’s Tapper for failure to get COVID-19 testing up to speed
On CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper put one of Donald Trump’s top health advisers continually on the spot by pressing him on why the administration hasn’t done everything within its power to get COVID-19 testing up to speed as the health crisis continues unabated.
Speaking with Admiral Brett Giroir, Tapper confronted the Assistant Secretary for Health over the fact that the public is still unable to be tested and get results quickly — telling him it is late July and little progress is being made.
“Are you happy where testing is right now?” Tapper asked.
“I’m never going to be happy until we have this under control and we’re going to continue to push every single day to improve the testing, the type of testing that we have in the rapidity of turnaround,” Giroir replied. “Where we see the growth is in point of care, we’ll have about 50 million tests available in August, about 65 million in September”
“Let me ask you, the Harvard Institute of Global Health said that the U.S. should be conducting 3 million to 5 million tests per day. We’re doing, as you noted, less than 800,000. Experts note that the Trump administration has not fully activated all of the labs available including hospital labs, commercial nonclinical labs, academic labs, veterinary labs. I know that you are saying that things have improved a lot and they have but you concede they’re not where they need to be. Why is the Trump administration not doing everything it can to get testing where it needs to be?” the CNN host asked.
With Giroir protesting that the administration has been focused on increasing testing for “at least six or eight weeks,” Tapper pressed him once again.
“Harvard is saying for months you need millions of tests a day and five veterinary labs okayed for this is not the same thing for every lab in the United States able to do this up and running and turning around the tests so that week can find out where the virus is, identify it and isolate it,” the CNN host explained. “Here’s a question: when I say you haven’t done everything you can, this is what I mean. Has the Trump administration forced federal labs to hire more workers, buy more equipment? Has President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to get every commercial lab up to speed? Has the Trump administration invoked the Defense Production Act to get contact tracing up to speed? Millions of unemployed Americans could be at labs and doing contact tracing in a Manhattan Project like effort.”
“That’s what we have been doing led by the vice president of the United States meeting multiple times a week and literally 24/7 since this started,” the admiral protested. “We invoked the Defense Production Act numerous times, invested in multiple different technologies. Every day I have a working group looking at how to invest. That’s something we do and will see more investments coming later today. ”
Watch below:
Part two:
2020 Election
‘He’s kind of co-opted the party’: Trump-Republican defectors in Texas could tip the state in Biden’s favor
While the Cook Political Report still has Texas as a “lean red” state in its 2020 Electoral College Ratings, a Quinnipiac poll released last week showed former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump 45% to 44% among registered voters. And according to the Houston Chronicle, a decisive number of anti-Trump Republicans could be contributing to Biden’s lead in the state.
2020 Election
Larry Kudlow dodges Jake Tapper on COVID deaths: ‘Don’t forget there’s a $1,200 check coming’
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow didn't want to talk about the human toll of the coronavirus pandemic and attempted to move the conversation from the more than 1,000 Americans a day dying from COVID-19 to a new stimulus package that will include another $1200 check for taxpayers.
Speaking with host Jake Tapper, Kudlow tried to tamp down talk about California, Florida, Arizona and Texas seeing a frightening increase in coronavirus deaths.
Saying, "Most of the states are doing rather well," Kudlow continued, "I'm happy to report Ambassador Deborah Birx, who is the leader on our virus task force, she's reporting now on these virus hot spots states, the three or four of them are showing early signs of plateauing. Let us hope and pray that that is the case."
2020 Election
Trump health official cornered by CNN’s Tapper for failure to get COVID-19 testing up to speed
On CNN's "State of the Union," host Jake Tapper put one of Donald Trump's top health advisers continually on the spot by pressing him on why the administration hasn't done everything within its power to get COVID-19 testing up to speed as the health crisis continues unabated.
Speaking with Admiral Brett Giroir, Tapper confronted the Assistant Secretary for Health over the fact that the public is still unable to be tested and get results quickly -- telling him it is late July and little progress is being made.
"Are you happy where testing is right now?" Tapper asked.
"I'm never going to be happy until we have this under control and we're going to continue to push every single day to improve the testing, the type of testing that we have in the rapidity of turnaround," Giroir replied. "Where we see the growth is in point of care, we'll have about 50 million tests available in August, about 65 million in September"