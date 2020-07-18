Trump infamously put kids in cages — but Kayleigh McEnany says Democrats will ‘lock our children away’

The absurdity of White House statements on the 2020 presidential campaign was on full display for those watching Fox News on Saturday.

Traditionally, a White House press secretary would not risk violating federal law by talking about a partisan election, but Trump’s administration has ignored the Hatch Act.

So McEnany went on Fox News to praise Trump. And while Trump’s 2016 campaign relentlessly promised a border wall (paid for by Mexico), McEnany praised Trump for breaking down barriers. And while the Trump administration was criticized for crimes against humanity for his “kids in cages” scandal, McEnany said it was Democrats who “want to lock our children away.”

McEnany also accused Democrats of ignoring the science during the COVID-19 pandemic.

