Trump infamously put kids in cages — but Kayleigh McEnany says Democrats will ‘lock our children away’
The absurdity of White House statements on the 2020 presidential campaign was on full display for those watching Fox News on Saturday.
Traditionally, a White House press secretary would not risk violating federal law by talking about a partisan election, but Trump’s administration has ignored the Hatch Act.
So McEnany went on Fox News to praise Trump. And while Trump’s 2016 campaign relentlessly promised a border wall (paid for by Mexico), McEnany praised Trump for breaking down barriers. And while the Trump administration was criticized for crimes against humanity for his “kids in cages” scandal, McEnany said it was Democrats who “want to lock our children away.”
McEnany also accused Democrats of ignoring the science during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Israeli protesters fire pepper spray — at police — to protest Trump pal Netanyahu’s bungled response to coronavirus
Israeli police fired water cannons to disperse anti-government protests attended by thousands on Saturday, as public anger mounts over the handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Demonstrators gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem and at a park in Tel Aviv, voicing frustration over the government's response to a growing epidemic that has taken a devastating economic toll.
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said officers had allowed demonstrations to take place but took action against unauthorised "disturbances," including road blockages.
Rosenfeld said protesters in Tel Aviv sprayed pepper spray at police, leading to multiple arrests.
Georgia Democrats scramble to replace John Lewis on the 2020 ballot — before Monday deadline
Democrats in Georgia are mourning the passing of civil rights leader John Lewis, who passed away on Friday.
But they also have to contend with legal deadlines to fill his seat in Congress and on the ballot.
"Facing a tight legal deadline, Georgia Democrats are seeking online applications to succeed the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. The state party said Saturday that potential applicants must complete an application by Sunday evening to be considered for the seat," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday.
Impeach him again
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
Let's talk about a scenario that's wildly unrealistic because of the Democratic Party's institutional culture but would probably come to pass if the GOP held the House of Representatives and a Democratic president's negligence led to over 100,000 avoidable deaths.