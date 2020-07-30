Trump is ‘completely unraveling’: Former top White House aide says ‘you can see it on his eyes’
President Donald Trump is breaking under intense pressure as his policy choices continue to result in devastating outcomes, a former top White House official said on Thurday.
“One American dying a minute now,” former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci posted on Twitter.
“The worst quarter in our modern economic history,” he continued. “A threat of delay against a Presidential election.”
“The guy is finished,” Scaramucci continued.
“Completely unraveling. You can see it on his eyes,” he suggested.
One American dying a minute now.
The worst quarter in our modern economic history.
A threat of delay against a Presidential election.
The guy is finished. Completely unraveling. You can see it on his eyes.
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 31, 2020
2020 Election
Trump is ‘completely unraveling’: Former top White House aide says ‘you can see it on his eyes’
President Donald Trump is breaking under intense pressure as his policy choices continue to result in devastating outcomes, a former top White House official said on Thurday.
"One American dying a minute now," former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci posted on Twitter.
"The worst quarter in our modern economic history," he continued. "A threat of delay against a Presidential election."
"The guy is finished," Scaramucci continued.
"Completely unraveling. You can see it on his eyes," he suggested.
One American dying a minute now.
2020 Election
Storyteller Don Winslow warns of ‘Trump’s evil plan’ — and the coming ‘October surprise’
Bestselling author Don Winlsow has released his latest ad against President Donald Trump.
The ad, titled "Trump's Evil Plan" warns of Trump using three strategies to try and win the 2020 election.
"Trump can't run on the economy, because he's destroyed it," the narrator says. "And he cannot run on his response to the coronavirus, because it is a disaster with 150,000 dead."
"So Donald Trump is going to play three cards in his final days before the election," the narrator predicts. "Card number one, he's going to start a civil war."
"Card number two, he's going to promise a vaccine that is not remotely ready," the narrator says. "Card number three, he's going to try an October surprise on Joe Biden."
2020 Election
WATCH: New Lincoln Project video imagines a Republican waking up after a three-year coma
The Lincoln Project, the group of top former GOP strategists seeking to remove Donald Trump and his supporters from office, has released a new video for the 2020 presidential campaign.
The video is not a 30 or 60-second ad as is traditional in elections but is a short film that lasts over six minutes.
Directed by Jon Turteltaub, the video imagines a young Republican waking up from a three-year coma and being updated by his family about Trump illegally paying off a porn star, Mexico not paying for the wall, Trump praising white nationalists after the fatal Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally and his administration's failed response to the coronavirus pandemic.