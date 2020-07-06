Trump is ‘in a meltdown’ because he ‘doesn’t know who to blame’ for his failures: Republican John Kasich

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), once a rival presidential candidate to President Donald Trump, assessed his leadership failures.

“He’s flailing,” said Kasich. “He’s in a meltdown. He looks at his polls and doesn’t know who to blame. He blames his advisers and is even blaming Fox News now. He’s flailing. He doesn’t know how to stop things. So I think he’s just throwing everything out over the period of the last three days, hoping he’s going to strike a chord.”

“What he doesn’t realize is that base he has, the edges of that base are beginning to fray,” said Kasich. “That base is getting smaller and smaller. Because he’s a Republican, he’s causing a brand problem for Republicans. And mark my words. There’s going to be a point in time where these folks are going to leave. Then many of them will say, I was never a part of this. I never supported him. In the meantime, because they had gone along, they have enabled him to do these kinds of just totally outrageous things.”

“It’s the Fourth of July,” he added. “The Fourth of July is a time when Reagan or George H. W. Bush would rally people to what America is about, which is unity and together and lifting and equal opportunity for everyone. Not division and anger and talk about angry — I don’t know what he’s talking about. The protesters, he lumps them in. These protesters are marching. Because for too long, there’s not been enough justice in this system to make sure that people of all colors are treated equally.”

