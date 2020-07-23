‘Trump is insane’: President ridiculed for ‘incoherent’ appearance on Fox News

The mental acuity of the leader of the free world was called into question after Donald Trump had an “incoherent” response to a softball question.

“If you’re given four more years, what will this country look like, in your view, four years from now?” Sean Hannity asked.

Trump repeated many of his unkept promises from 2016 that he has failed to deliver while — complaining about “globalists.”

“We’re going to be respected — and we are now by other countries, they’re respecting us more than they have in many, many decades,” Trump argued, despite America being pitied globally for Trump’s bungled response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In June, Trump also flopped after being asked as softball question from Hannity on his vision for a second term.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s Fox News appearance:

Your vision, should you get re-elected, is to do all of the things you promised to do in your first term but failed to do?https://t.co/HBIWA6PnKU — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) July 24, 2020

Trump is insane. https://t.co/s5doYH7IZj — The Time Traveler 🩸🦷🌊🐝 (@TheTimeTravell3) July 24, 2020

You'd think they'd learn to leave this one alone. https://t.co/xqNI0OuOfI — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) July 24, 2020

"Vote for me and this time I promise I will do exactly the same things I promised I would do the first time but didn't." That's how an incumbent loses. https://t.co/ucsCizo7NY — Marcher Lord Fred (@LesserFrederick) July 24, 2020

Trump claims that we left Syria but kept the oil. I assume he's saying he stole oil from Syria. https://t.co/qDTt1SW0J4 — Nita Cosby (@5_2blue) July 24, 2020

I cannot hear Trump's voice anymore without seeing Sarah Cooper's face. https://t.co/SKWAkbvaA0 — Peggy Blair (@peggy_blair) July 24, 2020

He was just asked this question, & he STILL F*cked it up!! https://t.co/wGjk9eCwjr — Marc 2X Hoodie (@thegoodfello) July 24, 2020

Every time he’s asked this question he flails. https://t.co/bYvbXVfqGN — Dixieann (@Dixieann18) July 24, 2020

Thisis like his third do over on this question. https://t.co/GAcZmcpm0j — Anil Das (@dasanil) July 24, 2020