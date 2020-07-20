Trump is ‘not patriotic’ because he sent a tweet wearing a coronavirus mask: conservative Michelle Malkin

After months of sending mixed messages on the wearing face masks to stem the spread of coronavirus, President Trump finally fired off a tweet endorsing the practice, even calling it “patriotic.”

“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,” Trump tweeted along with a picture of him wearing a mask. “There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”

While the tweet was met with skepticism and even some light praise from Trump’s critics on Twitter, far-right blogger and author Michelle Malkin made her displeasure with Trump pivot known.

“This is not patriotic,” she wrote, retweeting Trump’s message.

