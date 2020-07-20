Trump is ‘not patriotic’ because he sent a tweet wearing a coronavirus mask: conservative Michelle Malkin
After months of sending mixed messages on the wearing face masks to stem the spread of coronavirus, President Trump finally fired off a tweet endorsing the practice, even calling it “patriotic.”
“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,” Trump tweeted along with a picture of him wearing a mask. “There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”
We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020
While the tweet was met with skepticism and even some light praise from Trump’s critics on Twitter, far-right blogger and author Michelle Malkin made her displeasure with Trump pivot known.
“This is not patriotic,” she wrote, retweeting Trump’s message.
This is not patriotic. https://t.co/BXi3NRuAzJ
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 20, 2020
