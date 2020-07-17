Trump is ‘not worried’ about COVID-19 cases: Aide admits he is ‘not really working on this anymore’
There is chaos in the Trump administration as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across some states in America, according to a new report in The Washington Post.
“This week’s remarkable character assault by some top White House advisers on Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert, signified President Trump’s hostility toward medical expertise and has produced a chilling effect among the government scientists and public health professionals laboring to end the pandemic, according to administration officials and health experts,” began the report, authored by Philip Rucker, Laurie McGinley, Josh Dawsey and Yasmeen Abutaleb.
“As novel coronavirus cases surge out of control coast to coast, the open rancor between the scientific community and a White House determined above all to resuscitate the economy and secure a second term for Trump threatens to further undermine the U.S. response, which already lags behind those of many other developed nations,” the newspaper explained. “The interpersonal strife and the deliberate push by some inside the White House to protect Trump by sowing distrust of scientists is hampering the nation’s efforts to combat the virus, according to public health experts.”
“Trump in recent weeks has been committing less of his time and energy to managing the pandemic, according to advisers, and has only occasionally spoken in detail about the topic in his public appearances,” the newspaper has noted. “One of these advisers said the president is ‘not really working this anymore. He doesn’t want to be distracted by it. He’s not calling and asking about data. He’s not worried about cases.'”
