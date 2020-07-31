Trump is ‘sending a message’ to GOP senators that he’s ‘throwing in the towel’ on election: MSNBC’s Morning Joe
Responding to Donald Trump’s comments on Thursday hinting that he’s not sure the November election will happen on time, MSNBC”s “Morning Joe” co-host claimed the president knows he’s going to lose and is sending a message to Republicans in the Senate that he ‘is throwing in the towel.
After sharing clips of the president’s comments in Thursday’s press conference, the former GOP lawmaker expressed disgust that Trump would attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the upcoming election and said he should quit if he is giving up.
“He really knows he’s going to lose this fall.” he began. “I mean, he’s sending the message to Republican senators ‘I’m going to lose.'”
“After this happened yesterday, Republican senators were aghast this was, in effect, Donald Trump throwing in the towel, making excuses already for his loss for an election that’s, what, 97, 98 days away, and he’s already throwing in the towel? So he’s — he’s already talking about doubting the validity of November’s elections because he knows he’s going to lose.”
Watch below:
