Trump is ‘subconsciously self-detonating’: Ex-White House official

Anthony Scaramucci believes President Donald Trump’s narcissism is causing to self-destruct his political career.

The former White House press secretary, who flamed out of the administration quickly and spectacularly three years ago this month, predicted the president would lose the election badly, and Scaramucci wonders if there’s a subconsciously intentional reason behind the loss, reported The Guardian.

“He’s on a trajectory of a downward slope,” Scaramucci said, “and he’s doing something – because I know the son of a bitch well – he’s doing something that I find fascinating. He’s subconsciously self-detonating.”

“He’s doing things every single day that is literally forcibly unravelling his political career, and that is the hidden secret, the underbelly of a narcissist,” Scaramucci added. “They have a very full blown self-destructive streak in their personalities. He’s got his hand on the self detonator now.”

Scaramucci said the president’s “craziness and his viciousness” were repellent to many voters, who have had nearly four years to judge Trump’s conduct in office.

“He’s going to get destroyed,” Scaramucci said. “It’s not even close how badly he’s going to get destroyed. His ardent support is wilting and, by November, there’ll be over 200,000 people dead from the coronavirus. This is not 2016, where he’s an unknown entity and you have this very polarizing figure, Hillary Clinton. He’s also got guys like me that are Republicans that are going to work on hiving off 3 [percent] to 5 percent of the Republicans.”

Scaramucci has known Trump for years, and said he’s no longer the “garrulous” and “charming” man he was 10 years ago, but had curdled into a humorless parody of himself.

“Now you would find him to be more brittle, defensive and self-exclamatory where he’s just launching into these run-on long sentences” Scaramucci said. “He’s having a conversation with himself, and it’s a rationalization of who he is and what he’s doing and he’s trying to explain to everybody that he knows it all, he’s got it all figured out, and that’s a great tragedy in itself because nobody has it all figured out.”

The one-time administration official said he’d decided to speak out against the president he once backed out of moral obligation.

“I said, ‘Okay, that’s enough for me and I cannot be affiliated with this any more,'” Scaramucci said. “I’m not going to disavow my personal integrity and my life story to support this man. I’m not going to make the equivocations that these other people are making: ‘Well, it’s Republican, it’s judges, it’s policies.’”

“No, the guy stinks and he’s a racist and he’s an American nativist,” he added.