Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is trying to trademark ‘tele-rally’ ahead of announcing his first ‘tele-rally’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is desperate to host rallies and campaign events, but things haven’t been going well. Now, Trump’s company has filed an application to trademark the term “telerally” and “tellerallies.” Three days after filing the application, Trump announced he would host “my first-ever TELE-rally.”

According to the Washington Post, the application came from the Trump Organization, not the Trump campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump’s private company last week filed a trademark application that suggested it is starting a new line of business: organizing “telerallies” for political campaigns.

“That could mark a shift in the company’s business model,” said the Post. “Since Trump took office, his business has been paid millions by political campaigns, including Trump’s own reelection effort. But it always remained one step away from politics itself: the company rented out ballrooms and office space to campaigns, but did not market itself as a political company or offer services related to rallies or reaching voters.”

Eric Trump said in 2017 that he intended to stay out of politics, so the move is outside of what the younger Trump pledged.

“The trademark application suggests that has changed: by filing it, trademark experts said, the company is saying it intends to enter this business soon,” the Post reported. But the application does not give much detail about the Trump Organization’s plans, or which customers it wants to serve.”

Trump had tried to hold a rally recently in New Hampshire, but said that it was canceled due to “weather.” He was mocked mercilessly, with people claiming that the reality was that Trump couldn’t get a decent crowd to RSVP. If it was only due to the weather, it likely would have been rescheduled quickly and easily. That hasn’t happened, however.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report at the Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Joint Chiefs vice chairman said the president ‘is an idiot’ who only cares about money — according to a retired Army Colonel

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

A Washington Post profile on a retired Army Colonel reveals President Donald Trump’s Joint Chiefs vice chairman, Gen. John Hyten, thinks his boss is an “idiot,” and the First Lady is “smarter than the president.”

Col. Kathy Spletstoser, who retired from the Army in 2019 after serving for 27 years, “has accused Hyten of sexually assaulting her more than half a dozen times while she was under his command,” The Washington Post reports, “and then retaliating against her — accusations that he has vigorously denied during a military investigation and in front of the Senate.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump to cities: You made me do this

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

The president’s secret police were at it again last night. Federal agents deployed to Portland—unidentified, unaccountable, and unwanted by local elected and law enforcement officials in Oregon—spent the night gassing, arresting and otherwise terrorizing demonstrators under the guise of “protecting facilities.” Protests began by demanding justice for the murder of George Floyd, but have since evolved into protests against a president sticking his nose in local affairs where it doesn’t belong.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Irate woman claims to be medically exempt from masks and demands her ‘right’ to pizza in viral tirade

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

A Washington woman is going viral after she was caught on video creating a scene in a Kennewick restaurant over being asked to wear a mask.

"Yet another Karen incident in Kennewick Washington," the video's uploader wrote on Facebook. "My dad encountered these idiots today at Papa Murphy's."

As KLXY points out, the woman claimed to be medically-exempt from the state's mask mandate, saying, “I have a right to my pizza. I have a right to get my order.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image