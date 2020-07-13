Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is turning the GOP convention into a public health ‘dumpster fire’ to satisfy his ego: Columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, writing for New York Magazine, Ed Kilgore outlined the public health “dumpster fire” President Donald Trump is forcing on the nation with his demands of the Republican National Convention.

“The very hint of health restrictions on his plans in North Carolina led Trump to abruptly move at least some major convention events — notably his acceptance speech — from the original Charlotte site to Jacksonville, to the great frustration of Republican planners and fundraisers,” wrote Kilgore. “Then, as COVID-19 surged in Florida, public-health concerns in the new host city began to exceed any of those expressed by officials in Charlotte” — and the GOP mayor there put new restrictions in place, prompting Trump officials to explore an outdoor venue that would get around them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the very first time, Trump himself seems to be realizing he can’t just bully his way into the kind of celebration of himself he craves,” wrote Kilgore. “A discouraging sign for the GOP is the experience of its Texas affiliate, whose plans to hold an in-person convention in another COVID-19 hot spot, Houston, have come to grief. First Houston officials, led by Mayor Sylvester Turner, withdrew permission for the Republicans to utilize the city-owned venue for their 6,000-person event.” Even the GOP-controlled Texas Supreme Court has rejected the party’s push to overturn that decision.

“Perhaps Trump can just deliver his acceptance speech from Mar-a-Lago with his hirelings whooping it up,” concluded Kilgore.

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Texas Republican is reneging on commitment to step aside after sharing racist Facebook post: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Harris County GOP officials are increasingly convinced that chairman-elect Keith Nielsen plans to take office next month despite saying he would step aside weeks ago after sharing a racist image on social media.

Nielsen announced in early June that he would not take office after he was criticized for making a Facebook post displaying a Martin Luther King Jr. quote next to a banana. The juxtaposition of the quote and the banana can be read as an allusion to equating black people with monkeys, a well-worn racist trope. Based on that announcement, the party made plans to hold an Aug. 8 election to pick a new chair, and candidates started lining up.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is trying to cut Jared Kushner out of the loop as he reaches out to campaign strategists: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

On Monday, Business Insider reported that President Donald Trump is trying to marginalize son-in-law Jared Kushner's role in his re-election campaign, reaching out directly to swing state strategists who previously interacted with Kushner.

"Trump has increasingly been talking directly with the senior advisers with expertise in states critical if he's going to win a second term in November, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida and New Hampshire," reported Tom LoBianco. "Some Trump advisers described the situation as the latest example that Kushner's stock in the president's inner circle is falling significantly. Others counter that it's an example of a presidential management style that has stymied aides repeatedly but doesn't mean Kushner's power to persuade his father-in-law has diminished."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Literally insane’: Trump ripped by an epidemiologist for touting medical advice from a game show host

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

During a segment on MSNBC this Monday, epidemiologist Anne Rimoin said that when comes to the United States' response to the coronavirus pandemic doesn't even match up to the effort of some third-world countries.

"We have fallen far from our seat of being the country that stands as a bastion of science and truth and understanding," Rimoin said. "I mean, the fact of the matter is that Dr. Fauci is a scientist, so he's letting science dictate recommendations, and that is where we should be."

She then pointed to Trump's retweet of former dating gameshow host Chuck Woolery, who falsely claimed that the CDC, the media, and "our doctors" are "lying" about the pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image