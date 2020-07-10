Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump issues new threat to schools if they refuse to reopen in the fall despite deadly pandemic

Published

11 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump is doubling down on his threat to cut funding from schools that decided to remain closed this fall during the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

Writing on Twitter, the president appeared to walk back his own administration’s efforts to walk back his earlier threats to cut off funding for schools that don’t reopen on schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now that we have witnessed it on a large scale basis, and firsthand, Virtual Learning has proven to be TERRIBLE compared to In School, or On Campus, Learning,” the president wrote. “Not even close! Schools must be open in the Fall. If not open, why would the Federal Government give Funding? It won’t!!!”

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany earlier this week tried to back away from an earlier Trump threat to cut off schools’ funding, and she said that the president actually wants to give schools more money, although she provided no evidence to back up this claim.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump issues new threat to schools if they refuse to reopen in the fall despite deadly pandemic

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is doubling down on his threat to cut funding from schools that decided to remain closed this fall during the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

Writing on Twitter, the president appeared to walk back his own administration's efforts to walk back his earlier threats to cut off funding for schools that don't reopen on schedule.

"Now that we have witnessed it on a large scale basis, and firsthand, Virtual Learning has proven to be TERRIBLE compared to In School, or On Campus, Learning," the president wrote. "Not even close! Schools must be open in the Fall. If not open, why would the Federal Government give Funding? It won’t!!!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House sidelining medical experts for ‘too much focus on public health’: AP reporter

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and other White House officials are reportedly tuning out public health experts -- who they believe are "deep state Democrats" who aren't working against the president's re-election.

The Washington Post reported that officials with the Centers for Disease Control are feeling pressure from the president to sign off on reopening schools and businesses despite dire coronavirus risks, and Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that's what he's hearing, as well.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Betrayal’: Trump fuming over Brett Kavanaugh voting with majority in tax return cases

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

According to Jonathan Lemire of the Associated Press, Donald Trump is reportedly focusing his ire on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, along with Neil Gorsuch,  for siding with the majority of justices who ruled on Thursday that the state of New York must be given his tax returns as part of a criminal investigation.

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" with co-host Willie Geist, Lemire was asked how the president -- and the White House -- are reacting to the setback for the president.

"You're at the White House, it's either a witch hunt or a big win depending on who you ask," host Geist began. "[Trump attorney] Jay Sekulow is also calling it a win. The president doesn't want his tax returns, financial records to see the light of day particularly before election day. What's the concern now with the two 7-2 decisions?"

Continue Reading
 
 