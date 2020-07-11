Trump leveled in brutal Never-Trumper Republican ad accusing him of turning US into a ‘banana republic’
In an ad released by Republicans Voter Against Trump, the president was accused of turning the U.S. into a “banana republic” after he commuted the sentence of Roger Stone who was convicted of multiple felonies.
Coming just hours after the president handed Stone a get-out-of-jail-card that kept him from turning himself into jail later this month, the dissident Republican group posted their new ad to Twitter which accused Stone of “lying under to oath” to protect Trump, while also noting that Stone was looking at three years in jail.
The ad also notes that a “criminal who lies to protect Trump goes free.”
You can see the ad below:
Trump’s Banana Republic pic.twitter.com/b6Of0RmZJG
— Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) July 11, 2020
