Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-loving Breitbart.com whines they’re been purged from Google search results prior to election

Published

52 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, Breitbart News, the far-right, pro-Trump website well known for promoting alt-right content, published an article accusing Google of purging their political articles from search results to dilute their traffic.

“On April 4, 2016, Breitbart ranked in the top ten search positions (i.e., on the first page of Google search results) for 355 key search terms; but now, as of July 20, 2020, Breitbart ranks in the top ten search position for only one search term,” wrote Allum Bokhari. “And, on April 4, 2016, Breitbart ranked in the top 100 search positions for 16,820 key search terms; but now, as of July 20, 2020, Breitbart ranks in the top ten search positions for only 55 search terms.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Breitbart News spoke to an SEO (Search Engine Optimization) expert, a 25-year industry veteran, whose job consists of analyzing traffic data from Google’s own website performance portal, Google Search Console,” continued the article. “The expert, who wished to remain anonymous, said he had never seen anything like this graph — and that it indicates highly probable manipulation on the part of Google.”

Breitbart, whose former co-founder Steve Bannon previously served on the Trump campaign and then as White House chief strategist, has at times been promoted on major tech platforms, with Facebook listing it under its “high quality” news tab in 2019.

However, increasing public scrutiny, and a relentless multi-year advertiser boycott that has deprived Breitbart of over 4,000 sponsors, has gradually chipped away at Breitbart’s online influence.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump said he didn’t know why nobody likes him — so #WhyIDontLikeTrump trended to educate him

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

Before storming out of Tuesday's briefing, President Donald Trump complained that "nobody likes me."

Trump seemingly acknowledged his poor numbers during a jealous rant about Dr. Tony Fauci.

“He’s got this high approval rating,” Trump noted. “Why don’t I have a high approval rating?”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving Breitbart.com whines they’re been purged from Google search results prior to election

Published

50 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Breitbart News, the far-right, pro-Trump website well known for promoting alt-right content, published an article accusing Google of purging their political articles from search results to dilute their traffic.

"On April 4, 2016, Breitbart ranked in the top ten search positions (i.e., on the first page of Google search results) for 355 key search terms; but now, as of July 20, 2020, Breitbart ranks in the top ten search position for only one search term," wrote Allum Bokhari. "And, on April 4, 2016, Breitbart ranked in the top 100 search positions for 16,820 key search terms; but now, as of July 20, 2020, Breitbart ranks in the top ten search positions for only 55 search terms."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Sheriff threatens to ignore 911 calls from local library if they pass diversity statement: ‘I wish you good luck’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on a shocking letter from a Nevada sheriff's office on Tuesday -- and upon investigation busted the department for plagiarism.

"A diversity statement that a local library district in Northern Nevada was set to discuss Tuesday drew a harsh rebuke from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, which said in a letter that any endorsement of the Black Lives Matter movement would 'support violence,'" the newspaper reported. "The diversity statement was on the agenda at a Douglas County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting before the session was canceled."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image