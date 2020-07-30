Trump-loving GOP candidate running in John Lewis’s district suggests foul play in Herman Cain’s death

Angela Stanton-King, a former reality TV star and current Republican congressional candidate running in the late Rep. John Lewis’s district, posted a conspiratorial tweet on Thursday suggesting foul play in the death of Herman Cain, who earlier in the day passed away from COVID-19.

“All the celebrities and Democrats catch COVID and magically heal,” Stanton-King wrote on Twitter. “But Herman Cain is dead! I swear I hate it here. I was right there with him. We were perfectly fine!!! This is WAR!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stanton-King went on to say that it was unlikely that Cain caught COVID-19 at President Donald Trump’s rally — despite the fact that it was held indoors and Cain was not wearing a mask during the event — because white people supposedly don’t spread the disease as much.

“Since COVID-19 disproportionately impacts Black people can someone explain to me how Herman Cain caught it around a bunch of white people,” she wrote. “And why none of the Democrats at George Floyd’s funeral caught it with thousands of black ppl and a dead body that was Covid positive?”

Even though data show that Black Americans have been far more likely to die from the disease, there is no scientific evidence that white people are less likely to catch the disease and pass it on to others.