Trump-loving GOP candidate running in John Lewis’s district suggests foul play in Herman Cain’s death

Published

4 mins ago

on

Angela Stanton-King, a former reality TV star and current Republican congressional candidate running in the late Rep. John Lewis’s district, posted a conspiratorial tweet on Thursday suggesting foul play in the death of Herman Cain, who earlier in the day passed away from COVID-19.

“All the celebrities and Democrats catch COVID and magically heal,” Stanton-King wrote on Twitter. “But Herman Cain is dead! I swear I hate it here. I was right there with him. We were perfectly fine!!! This is WAR!!!”

Stanton-King went on to say that it was unlikely that Cain caught COVID-19 at President Donald Trump’s rally — despite the fact that it was held indoors and Cain was not wearing a mask during the event — because white people supposedly don’t spread the disease as much.

“Since COVID-19 disproportionately impacts Black people can someone explain to me how Herman Cain caught it around a bunch of white people,” she wrote. “And why none of the Democrats at George Floyd’s funeral caught it with thousands of black ppl and a dead body that was Covid positive?”

Even though data show that Black Americans have been far more likely to die from the disease, there is no scientific evidence that white people are less likely to catch the disease and pass it on to others.


‘On the golf course — I gotta go’: Republicans wimp out after being confronted with Trump’s call to delay elections

Published

1 min ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

After President Donald Tweeted that he wanted to put off the election, it became clear that not only was it not going to happen, but even Republican officials were against the idea. At least, some of them were, others were far too busy to speak out against the unconstitutional plot.

Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) and CNN pundit, was among those who couldn't be bothered.

“I’m on the golf course. I gotta go," he told the New York Times.

‘Just an alternate thought’: Donald Trump Jr. defends posting video of ‘demon semen’ doctor pushing fake COVID ‘cure’

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Donald Trump Jr. is defending a video he posted to Twitter that features a discredited doctor pushing hydroxychloroquine as a "cure" for COVID-19. Twitter removed the offending video and temporarily suspended him for violating its rules against promoting possibly harmful coronavirus information.

"I post a video, that's just an alternate thought, a different viewpoint, by actual doctors. Doctors," the president's eldest son said vehemently on Fox News Thursday morning (video below), as he pointed his finger. "Not some kooks. These were a dozen doctors on the Capitol steps with a congressman."

