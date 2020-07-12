Trump melts down over media reporting he’s playing golf: ‘I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done’
Donald Trump kicked off his Sunday morning complaining about the media reporting on the massive amount of time he spends on the golf course, tweeting that he plays “VERY fast” and he gets “a lot of work done on the golf course.”
According to the president, “I know many in business and politics that work out endlessly, in some cases to a point of exhaustion. It is their number one passion in life, but nobody complains. My ‘exercise’ is playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf. Obama played more and much longer rounds, no problem. When I play, Fake News CNN, and others, park themselves anywhere they can to get a picture, then scream ‘President Trump is playing golf.’ Actually, I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done on the golf course, and also get a ‘tiny’ bit of exercise. Not bad!”
You can see the tweets below:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2020
2020 Election
With COVID-19 deaths on the rise, hardest-hit states report hospitals are near capacity following early re-openings
Following weeks of warnings from public health experts regarding the dangers of allowing the public into bars, restaurants, and other enclosed spaces while coronavirus case numbers continue to rise in several states, hospitals in two of the hardest-hit states showed signs that the pandemic has spun out of control in the United States' current epicenters.
According to Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration, 85% of the state's intensive care unit (ICU) beds were full as of Saturday morning. Fewer than 1,000 beds are currently available for patients who become critically ill with Covid-19 in a state where more than 11,000 new cases were reported on Friday. More than 9,000 new cases and 421 new hospitalizations were reported on Saturday.
2020 Election
Trump isn’t the first president to recklessly endanger his health — but he’s putting others at risk too
President Donald Trump did something very unexpected on Thursday: Speaking with Fox News' Sean Hannity in a live phone interview, he said that he would most likely wear a mask while visiting Walter Reed medical center over the weekend, adding that "it's fine to wear a mask if it makes you feel comfortable."This article first appeared in Salon.
2020 Election
Trump’s attacks on the female Democratic leadership of Michigan have blown up in his face: report
According to a report from New York Times, Donald Trump's obsessive attacks on the Democratic female leadership of Michigan have become a motivating factor for women in the rust-belt state to turn on the president and will likely hand the state to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in November.
Noting that the president won Michigan in 2016 by a slim 10,704 votes -- his smallest margin of victory in the country -- the Times explains that the president's attacks on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, has resonated with voters in the state -- and not in a good way.