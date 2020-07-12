Trump melts down over media reporting he’s playing golf: ‘I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done’

Donald Trump kicked off his Sunday morning complaining about the media reporting on the massive amount of time he spends on the golf course, tweeting that he plays “VERY fast” and he gets “a lot of work done on the golf course.”

According to the president, “I know many in business and politics that work out endlessly, in some cases to a point of exhaustion. It is their number one passion in life, but nobody complains. My ‘exercise’ is playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf. Obama played more and much longer rounds, no problem. When I play, Fake News CNN, and others, park themselves anywhere they can to get a picture, then scream ‘President Trump is playing golf.’ Actually, I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done on the golf course, and also get a ‘tiny’ bit of exercise. Not bad!”

