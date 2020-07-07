Quantcast
Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hilariously mocked after lashing out at reporter for quoting her

1 min ago

- Commentary

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked about the new book from Mary Trump that will be released at the end of July.

ABC Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl cited McEnany Tuesday: “I have yet to see the book, but it is a book of falsehoods.”

It was a quip that adds to the questioning of McEnany and her predecessors for doing whatever it takes to defend the president whether it’s a lie or not.

McEnany lashed out at Karl, saying that he was disingenuous in his tweet that quoted her. Karl didn’t comment, he merely quoted McEnany.

To make matters worse, McEnany called it “the fictitious book,” which would mean the book doesn’t exist. What she presumably meant to say was that the details in the book are fictional or fictitious.

Her tweet caused an eruption of hilarious mockery online, which you can see below:

More and more Senate Republicans are backing off attending Trump’s Jacksonville convention

8 mins ago

July 7, 2020

On Tuesday, Axios reported that a growing number of Senate Republicans are bowing out of attending President Donald Trump's renominating convention in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to the report, the five senators who have so far made clear their plan to skip the convention are Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), and Mitt Romney (R-UT).

"For some, like 86-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and 80-year-old Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), the decision not to attend underscores broader concerns about holding mass gatherings in the coronavirus era," said the report. "For others, like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the nominating convention for President Trump is politically unsavory."

If we want Black lives to matter we’ve got to reform prosecutors: former US Attorney

34 mins ago

July 7, 2020

It may seem obvious, but to reform the criminal justice system to be less racist it can't only include public safety, it also means prosecutors and district attorneys.

Writing for TIME, former US Attorney Joyce Vance explained that it is prosecutors who decide whether someone is prosecuted for the alleged crime.

"If they refuse, as they should, to accept cases where police conduct falls below constitutional standards, police departments will have to conduct themselves accordingly if they want to see their cases prosecuted," Vance wrote in the editorial Tuesday. "Prosecutors also have a unique ability to redress old wrongs while setting standards for future conduct of investigations by police."

Ilhan Omar claps back at Don Jr for lying about her speech: ‘Maybe someone can offer you free English classes’

53 mins ago

July 7, 2020

On Monday, right-wing Twitter personalities misleadingly paraphrased a speech from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) calling to "dismantl[e] the whole system of oppression wherever we may find it," claiming that she was instead calling to dismantle America's "economy and political system" — a phrase she had used earlier in the speech.

One person to pick it up was Donald Trump Jr., who then proceeded to tie Omar to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Does @joebiden agree with his supporter @ilhanmn that we need to dismantle the United States economy and political system? 🤔 https://t.co/lxRZftJjNt

