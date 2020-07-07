Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hilariously mocked after lashing out at reporter for quoting her

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked about the new book from Mary Trump that will be released at the end of July.

ABC Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl cited McEnany Tuesday: “I have yet to see the book, but it is a book of falsehoods.”

It was a quip that adds to the questioning of McEnany and her predecessors for doing whatever it takes to defend the president whether it’s a lie or not.

McEnany lashed out at Karl, saying that he was disingenuous in his tweet that quoted her. Karl didn’t comment, he merely quoted McEnany.

To make matters worse, McEnany called it “the fictitious book,” which would mean the book doesn’t exist. What she presumably meant to say was that the details in the book are fictional or fictitious.

Don’t be disingenuous, @jonkarl! Though I don’t possess a physical copy of the fictitious book since I’m not in the press corp, my inbox has been flooded with the false claims and excerpts from the book. You know how this works, and yet here you are… https://t.co/YumXk3r5cg — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) July 7, 2020

Her tweet caused an eruption of hilarious mockery online, which you can see below:

Frequently lying @PressSec gets annoyed when reporter quotes her—accurately. https://t.co/8lNyr82GiC — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 7, 2020

Why look, everyone: The liar who promised to never lie to us is lying to us again. She hasn't seen the book but she knows it's a lie. She takes the word of the man who lies constantly about literally everything. She will forever be known as the Chief Liar for the #LiarInChief. pic.twitter.com/oBfiN45svm — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) July 7, 2020

So, you grew up with trump and can personally label parts of the book false??? Get bent, KayLie. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yTEYHaoH8I — DaSkinny1⚜️ (@Skinny1Da) July 7, 2020

Words matter. — UNHINGED POTUS 🆘 (@slightlyquirky) July 7, 2020

He quoted you verbatim. 😂 — #ThinkForYourself (@ButHerIceCream) July 7, 2020

so Kayleigh was around when trump* was growing up? How do you know which of the claims is false? Seriously, do you think "he" could pass a SAT test? Listen to his speech and reading skills. Thousands of lies that are easily disproved and serve no purpose. Think about it. — Catherine Richards (@CatherineRicha6) July 7, 2020

Trump should be willing to re-take the SATs now. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 7, 2020

He should show us his college transcripts then dear — America, you're in danger girl… (@OverUnderClover) July 7, 2020

She is incapable of really answering anything. If she ever HAD to answer "yes" or "no", her head would explode. — Remember When We Thought Bush Sucked? (@ERodebaugh) July 7, 2020

Explain EXACTLY what in the book is incorrect, and back up your claim — TX_Vet (@TX_Vet1) July 7, 2020

You calling someone disingenuous Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahshahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) July 7, 2020

It’s not a fictitious book. It actually exists. — Maui John (@JohnTurbevill15) July 7, 2020

