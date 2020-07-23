Trump proposes defunding public schools that don’t open during the pandemic

At Thursday’s White House press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump repeated his insistence that schools should open immediately regardless of whether they have a plan to keep students and teachers safe — despite vast majorities of the public opposed to this demand, and despite the fact that Trump himself is now canceling the Jacksonville portion of the GOP convention out of COVID-19 danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump then took it a step further, suggesting that public schools that do not reopen should be defunded and their budgets handed out to parents to send their children to private or parochial institutions.

Trump calling at length for school openings but also says: "Districts may need to delay reopening for a few weeks." He says that every district should at least be "actively making preparations to open." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 23, 2020

Trump: If public schools don't reopen, the funding should "follow the student" and allow them to go to private, charter, religious, etc. schools of their choice. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 23, 2020