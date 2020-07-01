Trump ‘regrets’ taking Jared Kushner’s advice after watching scathing Tucker Carlson monologue: report

President Donald Trump now reportedly “regrets” taking the advice of son-in-law Jared Kushner, and has vowed to not listen to anything else he says on criminal justice reform.

Sources tell Axios’s Jonathan Swan that Trump believes Kushner’s big sentencing reform bill has been a bust with his base, as it has undercut his image as a “law and order” president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No more of Jared’s woke sh*t,” was how one White House source described the president’s attitude to Kushner’s advice.

Swan writes that Trump’s souring on Kushner came weeks after Fox News host Tucker Carlson, whom the president frequently watches, unloaded on the president’s son-in-law.

“In 2016, Donald Trump ran as a law-and-order candidate because he meant it,” Carlson said recently. “And his views remain fundamentally unchanged today. But the president’s famously sharp instincts, the ones that won him the presidency almost four years ago, have been since subverted at every level by Jared Kushner.”

Swan believes that Trump from here on out will center his reelection campaign on cracking down on statue vandals while demonizing the entire Black Lives Matter movement.