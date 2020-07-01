Trump ‘regrets’ taking Jared Kushner’s advice after watching scathing Tucker Carlson monologue: report
President Donald Trump now reportedly “regrets” taking the advice of son-in-law Jared Kushner, and has vowed to not listen to anything else he says on criminal justice reform.
Sources tell Axios’s Jonathan Swan that Trump believes Kushner’s big sentencing reform bill has been a bust with his base, as it has undercut his image as a “law and order” president.
“No more of Jared’s woke sh*t,” was how one White House source described the president’s attitude to Kushner’s advice.
Swan writes that Trump’s souring on Kushner came weeks after Fox News host Tucker Carlson, whom the president frequently watches, unloaded on the president’s son-in-law.
“In 2016, Donald Trump ran as a law-and-order candidate because he meant it,” Carlson said recently. “And his views remain fundamentally unchanged today. But the president’s famously sharp instincts, the ones that won him the presidency almost four years ago, have been since subverted at every level by Jared Kushner.”
Swan believes that Trump from here on out will center his reelection campaign on cracking down on statue vandals while demonizing the entire Black Lives Matter movement.
Jared Kushner ousts Trump campaign rally organizer — and makes him the fall guy for Tulsa debacle
Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner has ousted a top Trump campaign official in a move that's reportedly in response to President Donald Trump's infamously botched campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last month.
Sources tell Axios's Jonathan Swan that Kushner has reassigned Michael Glassner, the man who was responsible for organizing Trump's rallies, to another post within the campaign.
In the wake of Glassner's reassignment, Kushner has also hired Trump 2016 Arizona chairman Jeff DeWit to be the campaign's chief operating officer.
Here is Trump’s desperate and dangerous 2020 election strategy in 25 steps
Trump will do anything to be re-elected. His opponents are limited because they believe in democracy. Trump has no limits because he doesn’t.
Here’s Trump’s re-election playbook, in 25 simple steps:
1. Declare yourself above the law.
2. Use racist fearmongering. Demand “law and order” and describe protesters as “thugs”, “lowlife” and “rioters and looters”. Describe Covid-19 as “Kung-Flu”. Retweet posts from white supremacists. In your campaign ads, use a symbol associated with Nazis.