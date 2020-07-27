Trump ripped for falsely claiming ‘unfair’ Twitter trends are illegal: ‘You don’t know how anything works’

President Donald Trump has spent a large amount of time during his presidency voicing his opinions on Twitter.

Trump’s Twitter audience, which now numbers over 84 million accounts, are greeted with a barrage of commentary from the president on topics that tend to focus on his perceived enemies, TV ratings, polling of GOP voters and Trump’s perceived victimhood.

On Monday, however, Trump lashed out at the Twitter’s trending topics, arguing that the conversation on the platform is unfavorable to him and even illegal.

“So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called ‘Trending’, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one,” he whined. “They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s complaints:

It’s illegal for people to talk about the president? https://t.co/ADEElNWjm7 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 27, 2020

"Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!" So now it's ILLEGAL for people to talk shit about you on Twitter? The First Amendment would like to have a word, "sir." — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) July 27, 2020

If you resign, all the Twitter trends about you will be very good. The joy your resignation would bring worldwide is immeasurable. Imagine the ratings. — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) July 27, 2020

150,000 Americans have died. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 27, 2020

"They look for anything they can find" It doesn't take long. We just wait for you to open your mouth. "make it as bad as possible" You handle that part for us. "and blow it up, trying to make it trend." Yeah, we're weirdos for talking about the madman killing 150k of us. — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) July 27, 2020

You obviously don't know how "trends" work on Twitter. But then again, you don't know how anything works. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 27, 2020

Poor little man — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 27, 2020

I’ll take “What is WHINY, BAD LEGAL TAKES?” for $1000, Alex! — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) July 27, 2020

Twitter has algorithms that rank trends based on how frequently something is tweeted. This is a reflection of how much people hate you—nothing else! — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 27, 2020

Hey, Spanky…if you don't want to be "trending" for bad things, stop being a dickhead. Golfing while thousands are dying? Dickhead.

Brutalizing peaceful protesters? Dickhead.

Embracing dictators? MAJOR dickhead.#DictatorTrump pic.twitter.com/QCZUG7a2Zw — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 27, 2020

ok my whiny crybaby bro, I'll bite. explain to us how making you "look bad" is illegal. please cite the statutes that are violated here. we'll wait. and then afterwards you can brag about pointing at an elephant again, in no way does that make you look unhinged and obsessed — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 27, 2020

by the way, loving this new serious tone and how much you're focused on the pandemic. tell us again how you're too busy to bounce a baseball halfway to home plate at Yankee Stadium on Aug 15, America can't get enough of these extremely credible fairy tales — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 27, 2020

Thank you to everyone who helped us humiliate him. He loves to see everyone humiliated (including his family) as long as it is not him personally. #TrumpCantKeepItUp https://t.co/9EOxbBUvAN — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 27, 2020

So disgusting that 150,000 Americans, who were living their lives 5 months ago, aren't. So disgusting that a #President of the United States would not offer condolences to the family of #JohnLewis. But please carry on Mr President, about your #Twitter grievance. https://t.co/stDEB7mNTM — Charles Adler (@charlesadler) July 27, 2020

Thousands of people are dying and the President of the United States is focused on what people are saying about him on Twitter. https://t.co/cICGn4bzlO — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 27, 2020

Being a whiny titty baby aside, how the fuck is any of it "illegal"? You don't really get how laws work. https://t.co/39cp2ABrtP — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) July 27, 2020

150,000 Americans are dead because of Trump’s incompetence, and he thinks he’s the real victim because of some mean tweets. What a pathetic, whiny, little excuse for a human being. https://t.co/toQZfrFt8g — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) July 27, 2020

In a time of historic national anxiety and unrest, it's comforting to know that the president is focused like a laser on what's important https://t.co/tV6T0eD1R1 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) July 27, 2020

Illegal? Lmfao. Imagine focusing on shit like this with a pandemic destroying the country, 20% real unemployment and multiple wars happening? Pathetic. https://t.co/lnuCZfGtYM — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) July 27, 2020

you ever think maybe nothing nice ever trends about you bc everyone hates your fucking guts? https://t.co/ckZa51vSc5 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) July 27, 2020

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances." https://t.co/7QCG5K1XoY — John Schwartz (@jswatz) July 27, 2020