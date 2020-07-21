Trump ripped for trying to steer the British Open to his Turnberry resort: ‘The whole presidency is one long grift’
President Donald Trump was harshly criticized on Tuesday after a bombshell new report in The New York Times.
“The ambassador’s deputy, Lewis A. Lukens, advised him not to do it, warning that it would be an unethical use of the presidency for private gain, these people said,” reported Mark Landler, Lara Jakes, and Maggie Haberman. “But Mr. Johnson apparently felt pressured to try. A few weeks later, he raised the idea of Turnberry playing host to the Open with the secretary of state for Scotland, David Mundell.”
Noah Bookbinder, the executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), blasted Trump.
Our ambassador, at President Trump's urging, reportedly asked the British government to steer the British Open to Trump's club. Hard to think of a better example of using the presidency for personal gain in ways that could affect international relations.https://t.co/JHTVS9a8du
Here’s what others were saying:
The president gave a patronage position to a wealthy donor and then asked him to take official action to benefit his private business. https://t.co/0u24CgHmdb
Trump is using his office to line his own pockets.
Every Senator who voted to keep him in office has made Trump’s corruption part of their legacy. https://t.co/try3kG2fiR
Hate to say it, folks
But if this is true it is blatant corruption and a textbook impeachable offense. https://t.co/iWLnEhuyUC
Yikes. https://t.co/fhbXbEurV4 pic.twitter.com/jJJuADzqE1
Trumpian corruption is as imaginative as it is endless: President Trump used the US ambassador to the UK to try to get the British Open held at his golf course for his profit. https://t.co/xWS4Iyn8qB
The whole presidency is one long grift. https://t.co/Th0mjhJq0T
The grift never ends https://t.co/5EjGBHz8Qn
Another day, another potentially impeachable offense. https://t.co/0Avig6gAa1
Woody Johnson, owner of the NFL's @nyjets, as well as Trump's UK ambassador. https://t.co/Owu6Y91lxt
Trump is a corrupt thug. https://t.co/gmuEuQLnHN
How can something be so completely ridiculous and impeachable at the same time https://t.co/KyfhX5D3Vr
The swamp keeps overflowing: Trump trying to use his presidency to push the Brits to move the British Open to a Trump property.
Trump’s Request of an Ambassador: Get the British Open for Me https://t.co/yqF5mCrJD5
What is described is a blatant misuse of office and position. https://t.co/eex4u6HvQH
I know it’s a cliche …but this seems swampy! https://t.co/rzwB7l7UPt
I used to think a president couldn't do that.
I guess now they can? https://t.co/Eth2RIlf74
The con goes on. https://t.co/giCZXp03Oj
This seems like an impeachable offense, tbh! https://t.co/zxkkwzWin9
Instead of working with other countries to fight the pandemic, Trump is trying to leverage them to make money. It's always about him, never about us. https://t.co/zga2cknubD
Imagine what a scandal this would be if the President wasn't protected by a massive criminal conspiracy- Oops, I mean, a memo from the 70's. https://t.co/OwNEKQGwnz
Which is illegal. Which no one will hold him responsible for. https://t.co/mcPyCB8FDr pic.twitter.com/xigaGmuQAl
