Trump ripped for trying to steer the British Open to his Turnberry resort: ‘The whole presidency is one long grift’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized on Tuesday after a bombshell new report in The New York Times.

“The ambassador’s deputy, Lewis A. Lukens, advised him not to do it, warning that it would be an unethical use of the presidency for private gain, these people said,” reported Mark Landler, Lara Jakes, and Maggie Haberman. “But Mr. Johnson apparently felt pressured to try. A few weeks later, he raised the idea of Turnberry playing host to the Open with the secretary of state for Scotland, David Mundell.”

Noah Bookbinder, the executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), blasted Trump.

Here’s what others were saying:

