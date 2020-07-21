Trump ripped for trying to steer the British Open to his Turnberry resort: ‘The whole presidency is one long grift’

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized on Tuesday after a bombshell new report in The New York Times.

“The ambassador’s deputy, Lewis A. Lukens, advised him not to do it, warning that it would be an unethical use of the presidency for private gain, these people said,” reported Mark Landler, Lara Jakes, and Maggie Haberman. “But Mr. Johnson apparently felt pressured to try. A few weeks later, he raised the idea of Turnberry playing host to the Open with the secretary of state for Scotland, David Mundell.”

Noah Bookbinder, the executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), blasted Trump.

Our ambassador, at President Trump's urging, reportedly asked the British government to steer the British Open to Trump's club. Hard to think of a better example of using the presidency for personal gain in ways that could affect international relations.https://t.co/JHTVS9a8du — Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) July 21, 2020

Here’s what others were saying:

The president gave a patronage position to a wealthy donor and then asked him to take official action to benefit his private business. https://t.co/0u24CgHmdb — Adam Smith (@asmith83) July 21, 2020

Trump is using his office to line his own pockets. Every Senator who voted to keep him in office has made Trump’s corruption part of their legacy. https://t.co/try3kG2fiR — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 21, 2020

Hate to say it, folks But if this is true it is blatant corruption and a textbook impeachable offense. https://t.co/iWLnEhuyUC — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) July 21, 2020

Trumpian corruption is as imaginative as it is endless: President Trump used the US ambassador to the UK to try to get the British Open held at his golf course for his profit. https://t.co/xWS4Iyn8qB — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) July 21, 2020

The whole presidency is one long grift. https://t.co/Th0mjhJq0T — Neil King (@NKingofDC) July 21, 2020

The grift never ends https://t.co/5EjGBHz8Qn — Antifa Provocateur (@RealPLUTim) July 21, 2020

Another day, another potentially impeachable offense. https://t.co/0Avig6gAa1 — Matt Ford (@fordm) July 21, 2020

Woody Johnson, owner of the NFL's @nyjets, as well as Trump's UK ambassador. https://t.co/Owu6Y91lxt — Chris De Benedetti (@CDeBenedetti) July 21, 2020

Trump is a corrupt thug. https://t.co/gmuEuQLnHN — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) July 21, 2020

How can something be so completely ridiculous and impeachable at the same time https://t.co/KyfhX5D3Vr — Cody Fenwick (@codytfenwick) July 21, 2020

The swamp keeps overflowing: Trump trying to use his presidency to push the Brits to move the British Open to a Trump property. Trump’s Request of an Ambassador: Get the British Open for Me https://t.co/yqF5mCrJD5 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 21, 2020

What is described is a blatant misuse of office and position. https://t.co/eex4u6HvQH — Philip Hackney (@EOTaxProf) July 21, 2020

I know it’s a cliche …but this seems swampy! https://t.co/rzwB7l7UPt — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 21, 2020

I used to think a president couldn't do that. I guess now they can? https://t.co/Eth2RIlf74 — Dennis STILL WEARIN’ IT Herring (@dcherring) July 21, 2020

The con goes on. https://t.co/giCZXp03Oj — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) July 21, 2020

This seems like an impeachable offense, tbh! https://t.co/zxkkwzWin9 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 21, 2020

Instead of working with other countries to fight the pandemic, Trump is trying to leverage them to make money. It's always about him, never about us. https://t.co/zga2cknubD — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) July 21, 2020

Imagine what a scandal this would be if the President wasn't protected by a massive criminal conspiracy- Oops, I mean, a memo from the 70's. https://t.co/OwNEKQGwnz — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 21, 2020