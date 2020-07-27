Quantcast
Trump attacks ‘wildly overbroad’ New York tax return subpoena — and demands federal judge block it

According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump is continuing his push to block New York’s subpoena for his tax returns.

“President Trump on Monday mounted his most forceful and detailed legal attack yet on the subpoena for his tax returns by the Manhattan district attorney, arguing the request was ‘wildly overbroad’ and ‘issued in bad faith,’ a new court filing shows,” reported Benjamin Weiser and William K. Rashbaum. “Mr. Trump’s lawyers asked a federal judge in Manhattan to declare that the subpoena from the district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., a Democrat, was ‘invalid and unenforceable.'”

“They also asked that the judge issue an order barring Mr. Vance from ‘taking any action to enforce’ the subpoena — which sought years of tax and other financial records from his accountants — and that he block Mr. Trump’s accounting firm from turning over any of the information,” continued the report.

In a 7-2 ruling at the beginning of July, the Supreme Court rejected the president’s claim that he has absolute immunity from subpoenas on his finances. However, they sent the matter down to a lower court for further review, all but guaranteeing the district attorney will not receive Trump’s tax returns until after the election.


