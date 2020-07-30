Trump says ‘you may never even know’ who won the election if we proceed with mail-in voting

At Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked if he stands by his tweet that he might have to delay the election over mail-in voting — which he has no power to do. Trump disavowed the tweet, saying “I don’t want to delay, I want to have the election,” but went on a long rant once again attacking mail-in voting and falsely claiming it will lead to widespread fraud.

He complained that there were problems with the voting system in New York, and “I don’t want to wait months, really, if you potentially did it right, years … these ballots go missing.” He added that “you may never even know” who won the election if we proceed with mail-in ballots.

He added that “We talk about Russia, Russia, Russia,” and investigators “found nothing” on him, but fraudulently voting is “much easier” — which is completely untrue on multiple levels. And he also claimed that his own use of mail-in ballots to vote in Florida is fine because, “absentee is different, you have to work for applications.” (There is no legal distinction between mail-in and absentee ballots.)

