Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump says ‘you may never even know’ who won the election if we proceed with mail-in voting

Published

2 hours ago

on

At Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked if he stands by his tweet that he might have to delay the election over mail-in voting — which he has no power to do. Trump disavowed the tweet, saying “I don’t want to delay, I want to have the election,” but went on a long rant once again attacking mail-in voting and falsely claiming it will lead to widespread fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

He complained that there were problems with the voting system in New York, and “I don’t want to wait months, really, if you potentially did it right, years … these ballots go missing.” He added that “you may never even know” who won the election if we proceed with mail-in ballots.

He added that “We talk about Russia, Russia, Russia,” and investigators “found nothing” on him, but fraudulently voting is “much easier” — which is completely untrue on multiple levels. And he also claimed that his own use of mail-in ballots to vote in Florida is fine because, “absentee is different, you have to work for applications.” (There is no legal distinction between mail-in and absentee ballots.)

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Michael Steele on the passing of his buddy Herman Cain: ‘We cannot stop you from being stupid’

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

The former chair of the Republican National Committee had harsh words for followers of President Donald Trump after the passing of Herman Cain.

Cain attended Trump's controversial rally in Tulsa that was held in defiance of public health guidelines and subsequently died of COVID-19.

"Look, Herman Cain was a buddy of mine," Steele said. "I appreciated every moment I got to spend with him and my heart goes out to him and his family for this loss."

https://twitter.com/THEHermanCain/status/1274489632886075398

"The reality of it is for those who don't think this is serious, those who think this is some made-up China virus that was imported into the country, you know, live in that bubble and you will die in that bubble. That's all that can be said."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Desperate and dangerous’ Trump will break the law to stay in office: ‘Art of the Deal’ co-author

Published

47 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

The co-author of the president's bestselling 1987 book Trump: The Art of the Deal issued a dire warning about the integrity of 2020 election.

"Of course Trump floated delaying the election. As I've said many times, this man will do anything -- break any law he can -- to stay in office," Tony Schwartz posted on Twitter.

"Trump himself now believes he is going to get crushed in the election. That makes him vastly more desperate and dangerous. The worst is ahead of us, unfortunately," he predicted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Sailors hit with COVID-19 outbreak on USS George H.W. Bush: report

Published

59 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that sailors aboard the USS George H. W. Bush carrier are facing a new outbreak of COVID-19.

"A 'small number' of sailors on the USS George H.W. Bush have contracted COVID-19, according to a Naval Air Force Atlantic spokeswoman," reported Madeline Charbonneau. "The crew members who have the virus were sent home to isolate and will be receiving medical support, Commander Jennifer Cragg said. Those still on board the ship are taking precautionary measures including wearing personal protective equipment and social distancing."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image