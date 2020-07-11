Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump slammed for delay in mask wearing: ‘It took 137,000 dead Americans to get him to mask up’

Published

3 hours ago

on

For the first time, President Donald Trump wore a mask in front of the White House press corps during a Saturday visit to Walter Reed Hospital.

While many people applauded the decision, others wondered why it took so long, as illustrated by this exchange between CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and CNN national security analyst Sam Vinograd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here some of what others were saying about Trump’s photo-op:

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/Bill_Maxwell_/status/1282077609065476096

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Lincoln Project takes on the ‘Trump crime spree’ in new ad: ‘It’s a billion-dollar criminal enterprise’

Published

49 mins ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

Disgruntled former top Republican strategists took on President Donald Trump's "law and order" message in a new 2020 video posted on Saturday.

The ad, by the Lincoln Project, recounts how many top former Trump officials have been convicted of felonies.

"It's not a campaign, it's a billion-dollar criminal enterprise," the narrator begins.

The ad noted the criminal convictions of Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Mike Flynn, George Papadopoulos, Michael Cohen and Roger Stone.

"Nixon was bad, Trump is worse," the narrator declares.

"Trump is the most corrupt president in U.S. history. There's only one way to end the Trump crime spree -- throw him and his crooks out of office," the ad concludes.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump campaign manager mocked for ‘America First’ message on coronavirus — as the US leads in fatalities

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Saturday wore a mask in front of the press corps for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began spreading across America.

Brad Parscale, Trump's 2020 re-election campaign manager, posted a picture of Trump wearing the mask on Twitter, with the hashtag #AmericaFirst.

Users quickly pointed out America is leading the world in coronavirus infections.

Here's some of what people were saying about Parscale's tweet:

https://twitter.com/EdgeofSports/status/1282082744634417152

Yep. Nailed it! pic.twitter.com/HJuHhnDLvZ

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Tragic Kingdom’: Twitter users share photos and reports from re-opened Disney World

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

Walt Disney World Resort held the grand opening of it's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom resorts in Florida on Saturday despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"With Florida's recent surge in Covid-19 infections, some have questioned whether the park should have postponed opening day. But on Saturday morning, thousands of fans walked through the gate to be among the first to reenter the Magic Kingdom," CNN reported Saturday.

Here are some of the scenes posted to social media on Saturday:

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image