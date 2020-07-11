Trump slammed for delay in mask wearing: ‘It took 137,000 dead Americans to get him to mask up’

For the first time, President Donald Trump wore a mask in front of the White House press corps during a Saturday visit to Walter Reed Hospital.

While many people applauded the decision, others wondered why it took so long, as illustrated by this exchange between CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and CNN national security analyst Sam Vinograd.

It took 137K dead Americans to get him to mask up. How different would things be if Trump had led by example and masked up months ago? — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) July 11, 2020

Here some of what others were saying about Trump’s photo-op:

Dear #Trump supporters: Remember this next time he tells YOU not to wear a mask. Remember how he takes care of himself with daily tests and tests everyone around him…but tells YOU tests are "overrated" and instead just to drink bleach if you catch the 'Democrat hoax'… pic.twitter.com/aqfOdUhC3O — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 11, 2020

137,000 Americans didn’t live long enough to see Trump finally put on his fucking mask. — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) July 11, 2020

https://twitter.com/Bill_Maxwell_/status/1282077609065476096

3 months after mocking Joe Biden for wearing a mask, Trump wears a mask for the first time in public today. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 11, 2020

It took 70,000 daily cases, but Trump put on a mask. All this time later. Tiny hands covered in blood. https://t.co/Df6GckJoXe — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 11, 2020

When “Trump Wears A Mask” is the headline seven months into a once in a lifetime pandemic, you know the country is not doing well at all. Fuck Trump. https://t.co/IyD2smw9Fd — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2020

Two weeks ago we learned Trump ignored a Russian bounty on American men and women in uniform, and last night Trump commuted the sentence of his convicted co-conspirator, but at this moment the media is "breaking news" about Trump wearing a fucking mask. I just can't… — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) July 11, 2020

Seeing Predator trump walking around Walter Reed Medical Center only after commuting Roger Stone’s criminal sentence whilst allowing Russia to murder our troops just to have a photo op of him wearing a face mask is grotesque and beyond evil. It’s hard not to hate him. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 11, 2020

It’s insane that despite a months-long pandemic that’s killed 130,000 Americans, today, finally, Trump opted to wear a mask in public. — Touré (@Toure) July 11, 2020

Sidenote: Trump was right, he does look good in a mask “I had a mask on. I sort of liked the way I looked… It was a dark black mask, and I thought it looked OK. It looked like the Lone Ranger.”https://t.co/ahhf2GuFat — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) July 11, 2020

