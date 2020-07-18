Trump slammed for ignoring death of John Lewis and heading out to golf with Lindsey Graham
According to CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz, Donald Trump skipped tweeting any comments about the passing of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis on Saturday morning, saying the president “arrived at his golf club in Sterling, VA at 9:09am.”
Prokupecz tweeted, “President Trump arrived at his golf club in Sterling, VA at 9:09am, according to pool reports. Neither the President nor the White House has issued a statement or responded to request for comment on the passing of John Lewis.”
Since that time the White House has issued an official statement, but the president, known for his Saturday morning Twitter postings, skipped saying a word about the revered Democratic lawmaker who passed away late Friday night.
CBS News also reported that the president was accompanied by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
You can see a selection of tweets critical of the president below:
President Trump arrived at his golf club in Sterling, VA at 9:09am, according to pool reports.
Neither the President nor the White House has issued a statement or responded to request for comment on the passing of John Lewis.
— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) July 18, 2020
From the pool before reporters left the White House a few minutes ago:
“We saw the President for a few frames before he got into the SUV, wearing a red hat and white polo shirt. We believe Lindsay Graham, wearing an almost identical outfit, got in on the other side.”
— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) July 18, 2020
Trump and Graham have an urgent meeting with their Russian handlers at the golf course. That’s the priority.
But better Trump just keeps silent about John Lewis. we don’t want to hear from him.
— Art Martin (@gartmartin9) July 18, 2020
Is @realDonaldTrump so racist and captive to racism that he can’t acknowledge the death of John Lewis?
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) July 18, 2020
Disgraceful!! @harrisonjaime for #SC senator. @LindseyGrahamSC will have plenty of time to #kisstRumpsArse and play golf next year. #JohnLewis had so much to offer and @realDonaldTrump shouldn’t utter his name as it would be an insult to his remarkable life! #BLM https://t.co/qPPBOEfrZw
— BootsieO🇮🇪🇺🇸☯️ (@BootsieO) July 18, 2020
Trump today: able to get up, get dressed, play golf.
Trump: unable to even tweet a rememberance of John Lewis, one of the legends of the civil rights movement.
There’s never a bottom.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 18, 2020
Over-Under of Golf Holes completed before Trump issues a statement on John Lewis is set at 18
— Wear A Mask, So We Can Watch Football (@BattleRedRaider) July 18, 2020
I don’t want Trump to say one world about Rep. John Lewis. He’s an American hero who deserves more than hollow platitudes.
Let Trump go play golf or try to sell y’all beans. Allow the adults to carry on the conversation.
— Edward Bowser (@etbowser) July 18, 2020
On the day, as we celebrate the life of civil rights icon John Lewis.
On this day, with nearly 140,000 dead & hundreds in the hospital, (many of them dying) from #COVID19 . . .
On this day, @realDonaldTrump plays golf.
HE’S PLAYING FUCKING GOLF!#VoteHimOut #JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/EjsCaJ9hCB
— Proud Navy Veteran 🌊⚓️🇺🇸 (@naretevduorp) July 18, 2020
Trump is marking the death of John Lewis as he does every tragedy:
Charging us millions to golf at trump-brand resorts. Having taxpayers pay TrumpCo greens fees, cart rentals, etc.
He grifting a-hole. Golf at Pebble Beach for once, you criminal POS.
— Howard ✡ (@HowardA_Esq) July 18, 2020
John Lewis sacrificed more, in 1 day, than trump did in 74 years.
The privileged one has never worked an honest day or cared about anything other than himself.
Polar opposites.
Let trump golf and he can stay TF shut.
— Andrew (@realpeeps99) July 18, 2020
On a day when we mourn the passing of John Lewis, when 145,000 Americans have died at the hands of serial killer @RealDoanldTrump, where SS StormTroopers authorized by Trump & Barr @HHSGov Wolf are on America’s streets; Trump & @LindseyGrahamSC are playing golf at our expense!
— KeithLeBlanc (@KeithLeBlanc63) July 18, 2020
The result is Donald Trump is a president who interrupts the State of the Union to give the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, but didn’t have his press office put out a basic statement on John Lewis before heading to one of his golf properties for the 370th time as president.
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) July 18, 2020
Looks like Donald Trump spent the morning retweeting kooks and weirdos before heading off for another day of golf, but the idiot White House ethics official says he needs and extension on his financial disclosure report because he's so busy with the pandemic. GTFO!
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 18, 2020
In two separate interviews this week, Mary Trump said that Trump is a racist at heart, and that he (and his family) regularly used racial epithets growing up.
He’s not going to say anything about John Lewis, because he doesn’t admire or believe in the things he stood for.
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) July 18, 2020
2020 Election
Trump slammed for ignoring death of John Lewis and heading out to golf with Lindsey Graham
According to CNN's Shimon Prokupecz, Donald Trump skipped tweeting any comments about the passing of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis on Saturday morning, saying the president "arrived at his golf club in Sterling, VA at 9:09am."
Prokupecz tweeted, "President Trump arrived at his golf club in Sterling, VA at 9:09am, according to pool reports. Neither the President nor the White House has issued a statement or responded to request for comment on the passing of John Lewis."
2020 Election
Trump allies baffled by his continued embrace of the Confederate flag as conservatives have moved on: report
On Friday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump's push to defend the Confederate flag is not meeting widespread popularity — even from his own political allies.
"Public polling shows a majority of Americans — including those in the South — now view the Confederate flag as a symbol of racism," reported Tina Nguyen. "Corporate institutions, such as NASCAR, have banned it. Republican leaders, some of them close Trump allies, are behind movements to take it down. Mississippi took the Confederate symbol out of its state flag. On Fox News, Trump’s favorite pundits are talking more about statues than flags. And Trump’s own Defense Department on Friday revealed a policy that effectively bars the flag from military properties."
2020 Election
Trump’s re-election bid is collapsing because part of his base no longer trusts him on the COVID-19 crisis: report
According to the Washington Post's Eugene Scott, it would appear that Donald Trump's base that has stuck with him for three and a half years is starting to fracture, in par,t because they no longer believe they can trust his comments about the coronavirus pandemic.
Pointing to a report from the Washington Post's Fact Checker Team that states, "The coronavirus pandemic has spawned a whole new genre of Trump’s falsehoods. The category in just a few months has reached nearly 1,000 claims, more than his tax claims combined. Trump’s false or misleading claims about the impeachment investigation — and the events surrounding it — contributed almost 1,200 entries to the database," Scott notes that deep dive into the president's poll numbers shows a recent trendline that indicates he has been losing support from hardcore Republicans -- a demographic he badly needs to have any hope of being re-elected.