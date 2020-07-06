Trump slammed for lie US COVID-19 mortality rate is ‘just about the lowest in the world!’ when America is number 2
President Donald Trump is under fire for lying about the mortality rate of coronavirus patients in the U.S. versus other countries in the world.
According to Johns-Hopkins, which is considered the gold standard for coronavirus datas and statistics, the mortality rate for those suffering from COVID-19 is the second-highest among the top 20 nations “currently most affected by COVID-19 worldwide.” Only the UK, which chose to ignore the data and try out the failed “herd immunity” tactic, is higher.
This is the most-recent Johns Hopkins chart of coronavirus deaths per 100,000:
Even looking at the “observed case fatality ratio,” the U.S. comes in sixth-highest.
And looking at another source, Worldometers, which is more extensive (although some say possibly less-reliable,) in coronavirus deaths per 1 million population, the U.S. ranks ninth-worst.
Here’s Trump’s dangerous lie, which includes his racist name for coronavirus:
BREAKING NEWS: The Mortality Rate for the China Virus in the U.S. is just about the LOWEST IN THE WORLD! Also, Deaths in the U.S. are way down, a tenfold decrease since the Pandemic height (and, our Economy is coming back strong!).
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020
Here’s how some are responding:
Donald Trump knew dangers of COVID19 beginning of January. He should have been pushing social distancing, lockdowns, school closures, medical supply production, mask wearing all beginning of February, not late-March. He screwed up big time. Don’t let anyone forget the facts
— ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) July 6, 2020
FACT! 9th-worst is a synonym for best! #MAGA https://t.co/RA3Zo8yg9h pic.twitter.com/Xdu8TdUrcg
— Space Sayaka (@BuffaloBellchan) July 6, 2020
The US observed case-fatality ratio is 6th in the world among the 20 most affected counties, according to Johns Hopkins https://t.co/Rfft42YmS4 https://t.co/sCaOnjtJmL
— David Charter (@DavidCharter) July 6, 2020
Literally NONE of this is true. https://t.co/B0vuYE1JT0
— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) July 6, 2020
The “just about the lowest in the world!” claim is not even remotely close to true.https://t.co/9RtxV5N5nc https://t.co/DmbKOws2h4
— Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) July 6, 2020
Where in the hell is he getting his numbers from? https://t.co/O67XLbwBdi pic.twitter.com/A6mYjwLWxk
— Elizabeth Elliot (@ElizabethElliot) July 6, 2020
This is false. Among the 20 countries most affected by #COVID19 right now, the U.S. has the 6th-highest mortality rate at 4.5%. And no matter how you spin it… 130,000+ Americans have died. https://t.co/q6qF8Lftp7 pic.twitter.com/SJUAdi7Rex
— Bryan Luhn (@bryluhn) July 6, 2020
There is no way you live on the same planet as everyone else https://t.co/hhsMNCGcEa
— Devin (@Mixedd_) July 6, 2020
COVID-19
‘They are failing’: Nationwide Day of Action to target GOP senators for going on vacation as pandemic surges
"Millions of workers—essential and unemployed—do not have the luxury of a vacation and our elected officials are not entitled to take one during this crisis."
A coalition of dozens of progressive advocacy groups and labor unions is planning a nationwide day of action in battleground states Wednesday targeting Republican senators for going on a two-week vacation as Covid-19 infections surge and millions of people teeter on the brink of financial ruin.
Breaking Banner
Conservative group that rails against federal aid — took federal COVID-19 bailout aid
Conservative Grover Norquist's organization, Americans for Tax Reform, has long opposed spending federal government dollars because paying off such debt would require tax dollars, which they oppose.
They came out against the Moving Forward Act, which is the infrastructure package. They also republished their 14 suggestions for how to reduce spending in the country.
Breaking Banner
‘We are doing so well’: Trump celebrates his work on coronavirus even as hospitalizations increase
President Donald Trump took a victory lap on Monday afternoon, saying that he deserves credit for fewer people dying of coronavirus. The fatality rate of COVID-19 has certainly decreased, but a celebration may be premature.
"Why does the Lamestream Fake News Media REFUSE to say that China Virus deaths are down 39%, and that we now have the lowest Fatality (Mortality) Rate in the World. They just can’t stand that we are doing so well for our Country!" Trump tweeted.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1280234504985157637
In Florida, the average age of COVID-19 patients has gone from 65-years-old to 35-years-old, revealing that much younger people are getting the virus. Hopefully, that means that they have the heart and lung capacity to survive while elderly people do not. There is also a steroid that doctors have found that does help the most severe cases that could also be keeping people alive longer.