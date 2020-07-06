Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump slammed for lie US COVID-19 mortality rate is ‘just about the lowest in the world!’ when America is number 2

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump is under fire for lying about the mortality rate of coronavirus patients in the U.S. versus other countries in the world.

According to Johns-Hopkins, which is considered the gold standard for coronavirus datas and statistics, the mortality rate for those suffering from  COVID-19 is the second-highest among the top 20 nations “currently most affected by COVID-19 worldwide.” Only the UK, which chose to ignore the data and try out the failed “herd immunity” tactic, is higher.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the most-recent Johns Hopkins chart of coronavirus deaths per 100,000:

Even looking at the “observed case fatality ratio,” the U.S. comes in sixth-highest.

And looking at another source, Worldometers, which is more extensive (although some say possibly less-reliable,) in coronavirus deaths per 1 million population, the U.S. ranks ninth-worst.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s Trump’s dangerous lie, which includes his racist name for coronavirus:

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how some are responding:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

COVID-19

‘They are failing’: Nationwide Day of Action to target GOP senators for going on vacation as pandemic surges

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

"Millions of workers—essential and unemployed—do not have the luxury of a vacation and our elected officials are not entitled to take one during this crisis."

A coalition of dozens of progressive advocacy groups and labor unions is planning a nationwide day of action in battleground states Wednesday targeting Republican senators for going on a two-week vacation as Covid-19 infections surge and millions of people teeter on the brink of financial ruin.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative group that rails against federal aid — took federal COVID-19 bailout aid

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Conservative Grover Norquist's organization, Americans for Tax Reform, has long opposed spending federal government dollars because paying off such debt would require tax dollars, which they oppose.

They came out against the Moving Forward Act, which is the infrastructure package. They also republished their 14 suggestions for how to reduce spending in the country.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘We are doing so well’: Trump celebrates his work on coronavirus even as hospitalizations increase

Published

53 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump took a victory lap on Monday afternoon, saying that he deserves credit for fewer people dying of coronavirus. The fatality rate of COVID-19 has certainly decreased, but a celebration may be premature.

"Why does the Lamestream Fake News Media REFUSE to say that China Virus deaths are down 39%, and that we now have the lowest Fatality (Mortality) Rate in the World. They just can’t stand that we are doing so well for our Country!" Trump tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1280234504985157637

In Florida, the average age of COVID-19 patients has gone from 65-years-old to 35-years-old, revealing that much younger people are getting the virus. Hopefully, that means that they have the heart and lung capacity to survive while elderly people do not. There is also a steroid that doctors have found that does help the most severe cases that could also be keeping people alive longer.

Continue Reading
 
 