Trump snaps at Reagan Foundation and Fox News in Sunday afternoon rage tweet

Donald Trump lashed out at the Reagan Foundation on Sunday afternoon in response to a report late Saturday that his campaign has been warned against using the image of the late president as part of his re-election drive.

“The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, which runs the 40th president’s library near Los Angeles, has demanded that President Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC) quit raising campaign money by using Ronald Reagan’s name and likeness,” columnist Karen Tumulty reported Saturday.

That drew fire from the president who snapped that the foundation now appears to be run by the Washington Post — a frequent target of the president’s ire.

According to the president, who also took shots at former Rep. Paul Ryan (R) and Fox News, “So the Washington Post is running the Reagan Foundation, and RINO Paul Ryan is on the Board of Fox, which has been terrible. We will win anyway, even with the phony @FoxNews suppression polls (which have been seriously wrong for 5 years)!”

You can see the tweet below: