Trump snaps at Reagan Foundation and Fox News in Sunday afternoon rage tweet
Donald Trump lashed out at the Reagan Foundation on Sunday afternoon in response to a report late Saturday that his campaign has been warned against using the image of the late president as part of his re-election drive.
“The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, which runs the 40th president’s library near Los Angeles, has demanded that President Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC) quit raising campaign money by using Ronald Reagan’s name and likeness,” columnist Karen Tumulty reported Saturday.
That drew fire from the president who snapped that the foundation now appears to be run by the Washington Post — a frequent target of the president’s ire.
According to the president, who also took shots at former Rep. Paul Ryan (R) and Fox News, “So the Washington Post is running the Reagan Foundation, and RINO Paul Ryan is on the Board of Fox, which has been terrible. We will win anyway, even with the phony @FoxNews suppression polls (which have been seriously wrong for 5 years)!”
You can see the tweet below:
So the Washington Post is running the Reagan Foundation, and RINO Paul Ryan is on the Board of Fox, which has been terrible. We will win anyway, even with the phony @FoxNews suppression polls (which have been seriously wrong for 5 years)! https://t.co/fOi3AROxuz
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020
2020 Election
Trump snaps at Reagan Foundation and Fox News in Sunday afternoon rage tweet
Donald Trump lashed out at the Reagan Foundation on Sunday afternoon in response to a report late Saturday that his campaign has been warned against using the image of the late president as part of his re-election drive.
“The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, which runs the 40th president’s library near Los Angeles, has demanded that President Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC) quit raising campaign money by using Ronald Reagan’s name and likeness,” columnist Karen Tumulty reported Saturday.
2020 Election
Ohio voter bursts into laughter when asked if Trump can ‘get us out of this pandemic crisis’
In a look at Rust Belt voter attitudes about Donald Trump's drive for re-election, one Ohio voter said the president seems capable when it comes to financial matters but couldn't stop laughing when asked how the president is handling the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, MSNBC's Cori Coffin was asked about voters she had spoken to and how they planned to vote in November, with more than a few who voted for Trump in 2016 saying they were undecided this year.
Coffin then shared an interview with a voter from Ohio, whose political affiliation was not given, who couldn't keep a straight face when talking about the president's efforts dealing with the coronavirus health crisis.
2020 Election
‘A serious situation’ in Texas as internal GOP polls show Trump losing: MSNBC analyst
Taking a look at polling in Texas that shows presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a slight lead over Donald Trump, an MSNBC analyst claimed internal GOP polls show similar results which is very bad news for the president.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Texas Tribune Washington Bureau Chief Abby Livingston was asked about the president's problems in the normally reliable conservative state.
"Is Texas going blue?" host Witt asked. "Last time it did that was 1976, Jimmy Carter won by 51 percent. What are the odds this is time?"
"Better than they've been in a long time, at least since Bill Clinton was president," Livingston replied. "The internal polling is matching this. This is a serious situation for Republicans. I think the question going into the fall is, will some of these Republicans who support Joe Biden come home to the GOP or whether these numbers hold if the national parties start investing serious resources into the state -- could they move one direction or the other with a concerted television campaign."