Quantcast
Connect with us

‘The whole thing is a mess’: MSNBC’s Heilemann claims Trump’s campaign ‘is breaking down’

Published

2 mins ago

on

MSNBC’s John Heilemann said President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign was already running on fumes, with more than three months to go before the election.

The president delivered a political speech on the White House lawn, flanked by two pickup trucks, where he suggested that Joe Biden’s housing desegregation plan was an attack on white Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The subtly of the pickup trucks, the staging, subtle messaging going on there,” Heilemann told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

The racial message was hardly subtle, Heilemann said.

“Suburbs equals white, and the president’s campaign is in a state of meltdown right now,” he said. “I know we talked on the show the last couple days about the Brad Parscale situation, who’s running the campaign right now? You know, Jared Kushner is really running the campaign, kind of has always been running the campaign.”

The results of Kushner’s leadership have so far been disastrous, he said.

“A few months before Election Day, the campaign, the organization that should have been, you know, as most incumbent presidents have honed their political team, the one that got them in office, they spent time then in the Oval Office, they’ve been building a re-election war chest, they’ve been getting their team [to be] a finely tuned race car so by the time you get to the last turn, which is where we are right now in this campaign, they’re on fire, right, and pedal to the metal,” Heilemann said. “This car is breaking down. It’s requiring — I don’t want to strain the metaphor, but the whole thing is a mess.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why Trump is warning that Biden’s housing plan will “abolish” suburbs, Heilemann said.

“The campaign’s breaking down,” he said. “They’re showing him polling that shows he’s bleeding out in the suburbs. Trump looks at that and says, understands how dire his political situation is, sees the suburban loss he’s suffering and says, I have to fix my situations with the suburb, that equals white. I’m going to play the race card — hey, white people, if you vote for Joe Biden you get black people showing up in your neighborhoods. This is standard 1970s, Wallace-Nixon affair — we made those comparisons in the past, but nothing quite this blatant. That’s the card he’s playing.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump stoking racist fears about suburbs because his ‘campaign is breaking down’: Morning Joe contributor

Published

1 min ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

MSNBC's John Heilemann said President Donald Trump's re-election campaign was already running on fumes, with more than three months to go before the election.

The president delivered a political speech on the White House lawn, flanked by two pickup trucks, where he suggested that Joe Biden's housing desegregation plan was an attack on white Americans.

"The subtly of the pickup trucks, the staging, subtle messaging going on there," Heilemann told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

The racial message was hardly subtle, Heilemann said.

"Suburbs equals white, and the president's campaign is in a state of meltdown right now," he said. "I know we talked on the show the last couple days about the Brad Parscale situation, who's running the campaign right now? You know, Jared Kushner is really running the campaign, kind of has always been running the campaign."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Black Lives Matter is ‘spewing hatred for America’: A brief debate with Rudy Giuliani

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

Former Lifelock spokesperson Rudy Giuliani has in recent media appearances and self-produced videos fired off a number of incendiary accusations against the Black Lives Matter social justice movement, reducing the organization's multi-layered social-democratic policy platform to what amounts to a terrifying declaration of war against white people.

America's Mayor (retired) also characterizes Democrats in general as enablers, witting or not, who if not identified and stopped will lead us down a path to the ruination of white welfare and Western civilization.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Hospitals are suddenly short of young doctors — because of Trump’s Visa ban

Published

57 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

As hospitals across the United States brace for a difficult six months — with the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic still raging and concerns about a second wave in the fall — some are acutely short-staffed because of an ill-timed change to immigration policy and its inconsistent implementation.

A proclamation issued by President Donald Trump on June 22, barring the entry of most immigrants on work visas, came right as hospitals were expecting a new class of medical residents. Hundreds of young doctors were unable to start their residencies on time.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image