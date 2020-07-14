Trump tells LA parents: ‘Find yourself a new person’ who’s in charge of the decision to reopen amid COVID-19

President Donald Trump is standing by his decision to reopen schools, even if he doesn’t actually have any control over local school districts.

Speaking to CBS News on Tuesday, Trump said that it was a “mistake” for the Los Angeles school district not to reopen in the fall. LA is the second-largest school district in the country after New York City and before Chicago.

Trump told LA parents that they need to find another person to make the decision instead of listening to the existing leadership.

The person who generally makes those decisions is a school superintendent and the elected school board.

“You should find yourself a new person whoever is in charge of that decision because it’s a terrible decision,” Trump said.

He claimed that it is a “balancing act” about gauging the rate of coronavirus cases against the harm of children not being in school. While many schools closed down, as most parents can attest, school work continued, teachers continued to give instruction online for those who had access, and assigned coursework. However, it leaves behind children who don’t have broadband access or a laptop or tablet to do the work on.

Trump also said that the decision has been a political one.

“A decision like that in politics, because we’re starting to do very well in the polls,” he claimed, falsely. “Because I’m for ‘law and order.’ I’m for strong business. Our jobs are coming back at a record level like never — we’ve never seen anything like it. Record level. We’re heading up. It’s turning out to be the ‘V’ just like — I build it once before, the strongest economy ever. I’m doing it again. And they don’t want that to happen.”

When CBS News’ Catherine Herridge asked who “they” was, Trump replied “Democrats.”

See the video below:

Pres. Trump says that the LA school district’s plan to begin the fall remotely is a “mistake.” Asked what he would tell parents & teachers who feel unsafe going back: “You should find yourself a new person whoever is in charge of that decision because it’s a terrible decision.” pic.twitter.com/nYF1O1bM94 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 14, 2020