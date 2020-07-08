Trump threatens to cut off funding for schools that disobey his order to reopen during surging pandemic

President Donald Trump explicitly politicized the reopening of schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many parents are apprehensive about sending their children back to school as the virus continues to surge in many areas, and schools, colleges and universities are scrambling to match up student needs with safety concerns, logistical realities and political pressure.

“In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS,” Trump tweeted. “The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!”

Each European nation cited in the president’s tweet has experienced different outcomes in their schools during the pandemic.

The proportion of coronavirus infections among children under 19 increased in Germany from about 10 percent in early May, when schools reopened, to about 20 percent in late June, despite some mask requirements.

Mask wearing is optional in Denmark, where cases have continued to decline since day care centers and elementary schools reopened in mid-April, but schools have restricted children to small groups at recess and held classes outdoors whenever possible.

Sweden never closed its schools during the pandemic and does not require students to wear masks, and several teachers have died from COVID-19.

Trump, on the other hand, threatened to interfere with his own health experts’ guidelines for safely reopening schools.

I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools. While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

He later attacked the Centers of Disease Control over their school reopening guidelines:

